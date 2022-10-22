Connect with us

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Netflix Says It Will ‘Not Show Car Crash’ Involving Princess Diana

Published

The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Many people remember Princess Diana and still mourn her untimely death, even 20 years after the tragic accident. It’s still hard, especially for those closest to her, Prince William and Prince Harry, who are 40 and 38, respectively.

Only 36 years old, when she died in a car crash on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana’s life was taken far too soon. With the reporters following her constantly, life as the Princess of Wales had become difficult at best and ultimately culminated in the horrific accident that claimed her life on the streets of Paris.

It’s one of the most painful moments in history, as the former royal was a beloved figure worldwide. That’s why Netflix isn’t going to be portraying the heartbreaking moment directly on-screen.

Netflix promises The Crown won’t show Princess Diana’s car crash on-screen

The Crown season 5 is set to debut its ten episodes on November 9. In this new season, Diana and Charles will continue to see tensions, and it won’t be until the sixth and final season that their deaths come into play.

Netflix will not feature the car crash that killed Princess Diana on-screen, according to a Daily News article. Instead, the series will allude to the incident. The following statement was shared with the news outlet:

It was announced that Season 5 of The Crown will focus on Queen Elizabeth’s approaching 40th anniversary of her accession. There are troubles all over the world, but there are other challenges at home, too. The main one is Prince Charles pressuring his mother to allow him to divorce Diana, and this could have consequences for the monarchy.

The Crown season 5 premieres Wednesday, November 9, on Netflix.

