The Best Movies to Get in the Spirit of Spring

Spring has begun, and whether you’re working on the spring semester, starting your spring cleaning, or ready for the winter blues to end, a good movie makes everything better.

While the seasons change, there’s no better way to celebrate than with some movies to get in the spirit of spring. Plenty of films perfectly capture that warm, welcoming feeling of spring, using the colorful aesthetic of the season to bring their stories to life and reflect themes of change.

With that in mind, let’s talk about some films that capture the spring aesthetic to get you in the mood for the changing of the seasons.

13 Going On 30

(Credit: Columbia Pictures)

This classic 2000s rom-com is the perfect feel-good movie full of the spring aesthetic. The film follows 13-year-old Jenna waking up to her birthday wish of being 30, flirty, and thriving. The movie is filled with colorful outfits, a girly attitude, and the theme of growth. Now that spring is in bloom, 13 Going On 30 mirrors the motivational mood that the season brings.

iMDB: 6.3/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

(Credit: Disney)

The beloved Narnia trilogy is probably the best series of movies to watch to cure your seasonal depression and welcome springtime. The story follows the youngest of the Pevensie siblings, Lucy, entering a magical wardrobe that transports her into snowy Narnia. As the storyline goes on, the rest of the siblings join her on an adventure through Narnia. While they go through their journey, however, the snow begins to melt, and the 100-year-old winter ends, welcoming the spring.

The film is full of heartfelt symbols, and the idea of a once cold and dark world finally reaching Spring is a great reminder that a new season has begun.

iMDB: 6.9/10

Where to Watch: Disney+

Spring Breakers

(Credit: Muse Productions)

This spunky movie is a fun watch for college students ready for the spring semester to end. The film revolves around four young adult women trying to earn enough money to fund their spring break vacation. They end up facing unexpected problems after partying. It’s a great comedic watch for college students wanting to take a break between midterms.

iMDB: 5.3/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Uptown Girls

(Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

Here’s another classic 2000s film. Similar to 13 Going On 30, the colorful aesthetic of Uptown Girls helps uplift the mood. The story follows Molly going through an unfortunate change in her life. She’s then forced to move into a new home, get a job, and meet new people. Just like Uptown Girls, a new season is full of changes. The transition from winter to spring introduces new weather, flowers, and even some personal changes. The story has a bittersweet ending and reminds its audience that change can be good.

iMDB: 6.2/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Tinker Bell

(Credit: Disney)

For those who are fans of Disney’s animated films, Tinker Bell is a great comfort movie to watch during this time of year. The story focuses on the fairies of Pixie Hollow preparing for the spring. However, Tinker Bell runs into obstacles and almost ruins the colony’s hard work to bring spring to the mainland. The movie itself is full of color and admiration for different seasons. It’s also fun to imagine that fairies are working on bringing spring into our world.

iMDB: 6.7/10

Where to Watch: Disney+, Prime Video

Bridge to Terabithia

(Credit: Disney)

This film sends a bittersweet message that not everything is forever. The story not only emphasizes that people come and go but also that childhood is valuable. Bridge to Terabithia follows Jesse, who is making a new and only friend, Leslie. He quickly learns that Leslie is one of a kind, and together, they have the power to turn the dullest of situations into something magical. The land they create, Terabithia, is full of flowers and mythical creatures. Nothing lasts forever, though, and when spring blooms, it reminds us that we can heal and move on from dull situations.

iMDB: 7.2/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Emma (2020)

(Credit: Focus Features)

Nothing feels more like springtime than a Jane Austen adaptation. This underrated film is set in (you guessed it) spring. Not only does this period piece revolve around flowers and amazing costuming, but also love. It is said that, in spring, love is in bloom, so what better romance than a Jane Austen romance? With unforgettable performances from Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth, this is a must-watch.

iMDB: 6.7/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

This iconic film is another good watch for students this spring. It follows teenagers skipping a day of school and having the time of their lives in the city. It’s the best kickoff to the end of the spring semester and has a fun soundtrack to go with it. The iconic scene of Ferris on the parade float uplifts the springtime mood and reminds us not to take everything so seriously this season. Let Ferris’s personality be an inspiration to welcoming a change into this season.

iMDB: 7.8/10

Where to Watch: Now TV, Paramount+

Sleeping Beauty

(Credit: Disney)

Here’s another Disney classic for those who love animated films. Although this film is old-timey, it’s cozy and has a vintage aesthetic to it. This might even be a good movie to watch on your TV while starting your spring cleaning. The soundtrack is beautiful, and the animation is lovely. Watching Aurora dance around with her animal friends and help out her fairy godmothers in a small cottage gets you excited for springtime activities.

iMDB: 7.2/10

Where to Watch: Disney+, Prime Video

The Grand Budapest Hotel

(Credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Wes Anderson’s style is iconic at this point, and his color schemes are always divine. Although this film doesn’t particularly revolve around the spring season, the aesthetic and pink hues make it a good addition to your film watchlist on Letterboxd. Spring is for light-hearted and uplifted moods, which is what the comedy in this film brings.

iMDB: 8.1/10

Where to Watch: Disney+, Prime Video

Pretty in Pink

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

You can’t go wrong with a John Hughes classic. Love, prom, and pink dresses are in the air in this film. The characters in this movie are so lovable that they get you in the best mood, and what screams spring more than prom? There are bittersweet moments throughout this story as you watch teenagers be teenagers. Duckie’s dancing scene in the record store and Andie’s dress reveal are perfect setups for a good spring movie.

iMDB: 6.7/10

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Prime Video