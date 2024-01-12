‘Stranger Things’ Highly Anticipated Final Season Starts Filming

Stranger Things, the beloved Netflix Sci-Fi series, has been a cultural phenomenon since its release in 2016. As the series wraps up its fifth and final season, fans worldwide eagerly await its release as the filming for Season 5 has begun.

After seven years, the Stranger Things universe is preparing for a season finale. The show creators, The Duffer Brothers, signaled the finale in an open letter to fans in February 2022. Despite the anticipation of the series’ conclusion, the announcement evoked a wave of sadness among the loyal fan base.

Season Finale Filming has begun

The exact release date of the final season remains unknown, the begun production indicates that the end is near. However, the scheduling of the cast, along with the intricate visual effects, may push the release date further into 2025 or perhaps early 2026.

Netflix has given fans a sneak peek into the final episodes by releasing behind-the-scenes photos. This first look features the familiar faces of the ensemble cast.

Image: Shutterstock/Hamara

The production photos confirm that the primary cast is back together for one last adventure in Hawkins. The main crew is visibly assembled, prepared to take on the challenges that the final season will undoubtedly bring.

A Peek into Season 5 Finale

While much of the plot for the fifth season remains a secret, some details have been teased. With the survival of the series’ Big Bad, Vecna, at the end of the fourth season, it is clear that the Hawkins crew still has a significant challenge ahead of them. Also, the Duffer brothers hinted at a potential time jump in the final season, considering the real-life aging of the young actors.

Will Vecna return in Season 5 of the show? Image: Netflix

The final season promises to deliver high-octane, cinematic storytelling. The narrative will also explore Dustin’s grief, Max’s coma, and the return of Vecna. The concluding chapter will undoubtedly be action-packed, leaving little room for the characters to breathe.

The final season will also see some New faces joining the cast. Iconic actress Linda Hamilton is confirmed to be part of the final run. However, the details of her role are being kept under wraps.

The legacy of Stranger Things

Stranger Things has not only been a crucial part of Netflix’s original content but also a significant player in the pop culture landscape. Its influence has been widespread, from fashion trends to Halloween costumes. The end of the series may be near, but its impact on the television industry and its fans is everlasting.

Image: Netflix

The end of Stranger Things does not mean the end of the Upside-Down universe. The Duffer brothers have hinted at several spin-offs set in the same world, ensuring that the legacy of Stranger Things will continue to thrive even after the series finale.

Stranger Things Season 5 is all set to be a roller coaster ride packed with action, emotion and a whole lot of mystery. As we look into this iconic series, let’s gear up for one last trip to Hawkins and the Upside Down. After all, in the words of our beloved characters, “We never left.”