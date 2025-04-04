‘Snow White’ Review: Is It Too Different From The Original?

Disney’s new Snow White remake is officially in theaters, sparking conversation about the twists that changed the classic fairytale.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was Disney’s first-ever princess film, released in 1937. The plot follows the classic tale of a princess on the run from an envious queen. It reaches its climax when a prince comes swooping in to save the day with true love’s kiss.

It’s 2025 now, and the story has changed quite a bit. The internet has been putting in its two cents about whether or not this film is still Snow White. Unfortunately, with so many changes from the original film, it seems like the world has made its decision already. Before you read any further, be warned of spoilers!

Rachel Zegler in Snow White (Credit: Disney)

The Cast and Characters

When the world found out Rachel Zegler was cast as our leading lady, many were left confused about the choice. Yes, Rachel Zegler is an amazing actress with a voice that deserves a standing ovation. But she doesn’t scream Snow White. Adriana Caselotti, the original voice of the princess, had lighter whistle tones when it came to the beautiful ballads in the 1937 version. Rachel, conversely, has a stronger, louder voice that, although it sounds beautiful, just doesn’t feel like Snow White. However, Rachel still gave a stunning performance with some incredible new renditions of the original songs.

Gal Gadot, playing the Evil Queen, gave us a new performance very different from her other roles in blockbuster films. Gadot is known for her action-packed roles in the Fast and Furious franchise and DC’s Wonder Woman films. We haven’t seen her in a musical role previously, and after seeing Snow White, it may not be her best strength. Outside of her performance, the Evil Queen’s songs and costume choices were more theatrical than evil, making little impact on the viewer. She didn’t seem like a strong and terrifying Disney villain, leading to a more anticlimactic ending.

A New Love Interest

Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler in Snow White (Credit: Disney)

Unlike the 1937 animated film, there is no prince to save the day. Instead, Disney opted to replace this character with a new love interest: a thief named Jonathan. Now, did this change add anything special to the film? I’m not so sure. But we did get to see more of a relationship form between the two characters in comparison to the original film, fleshing out parts of the story previously left to gather dust.

Additionally, the film very much plays into the idea that women like Snow White don’t need a knight in shining armor to save them, which is great. But in the end, Jonathan still comes riding in on a white horse with true love’s kiss to wake up the princess. I’m not saying they should have made Snow White strong enough to save herself. In fact, I’m glad they kept this romantic aspect in the film. Because without it, this film would be even further detached from the original, giving it almost no reason to be called Snow White.

Uncanny Dwarves

Rachel Zegler in Snow White (Credit: Disney)

Long before this film finished production, there were concerns about the seven dwarves who play a large part in the original plot.

Initially, the decision to make these characters CGI was an interesting one. However, the production was in a bind in regards to whether or not the film should have the dwarves played by actors with dwarfism. The roles themselves strike controversy with a long history of actors with dwarfism being typecast in films as magical creatures. Instead, the decision was made to make these characters animated magical creatures rather than risk any more disputes on the topic. But it may have backfired more than Disney anticipated.

Apart from the controversies, the design of the animated characters seems rather uncanny, having similar qualities to the Polar Express character animations that have long been discussed online for their uncomfortable realism.

Final Thoughts

(Credit: Disney)

Almost immediately after the film’s release, ticket sales began to tank. Its current IMDb score sits at 1.6/10, which is extremely low, to say the least. This film may be one of Disney’s biggest losses ever.

Disney continues to put out live-action remakes along with multiple sequels almost every year now. But with the failure of Snow White, this could be a wake-up call for the company to stop rehashing the same stories and deliver something original.

If remakes such as this one have deviated so far from the original film, then it might be time to create a new princess. Yes, there’s always less risk in making a film that producers know already has an audience. But Snow White is proof that some stories just don’t need to be rewritten.