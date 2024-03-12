Six Films to Look Forward to in 2024

In 2023, we saw the WGA and SAG-AFTRA team up in a fight for better wages. As a result, numerous Hollywood productions were put on hold. Now, in 2024, the strike is over and new films are being announced for release left and right. Here are six upcoming 2024 films to keep an eye out for!

1. Deadpool and Wolverine

Credit: YouTube / Walt Disney Studios

Fun fact: the film was originally going to be called Deadpool 3, but then Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine. I’m not saying Jackman insisted on his character being in the title, but if he did, I wouldn’t be mad about it.

What we do know? The multiverse is involved, and the film will introduce Deadpool to the MCU.

Regardless of the unknown details, fans are stoked for the film’s release. Fandango has named Deadpool and Wolverine the most anticipated movie of 2024. Let’s cross our fingers — I know you were all traumatized by Madame Web.

What? Too soon?

Expected release: July 26, 2024

2. Challengers

Credit: YouTube / Amazon MGM Studios

The trailer is set to Rhianna’s “S&M,” so you know this one’s gonna be interesting.

Challengers follows Tashi (Zendaya), an all-star tennis player who’s involved in a love triangle with two best friends, Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Years later, when Tashi is married to Art, Patrick waltzes back into their lives.

The two guys end up competing against each other, and yes, things get messy.

I, for one, am looking forward to seeing what Zendaya does with this role. After her performance in Euphoria, we know she’s not afraid of a little risk.

And while you’re waiting for Challengers, head out and watch Dune: Part Two, now in theaters! You’ll get Zendaya content, plus a bonus (hello, Timothée Chalamet).

Expected release: April 26, 2024

3. Borderlands

Credit: YouTube / Lionsgate

I won’t lie, this one is a bit out of my element, but I have to admit: it looks like it’s gonna be off the charts.

Borderlands is based on a popular video game series, but even if you’re not a fan of the game, watch the movie for the cast. Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis are just a few of the big names you’ll be seeing.

The premise in a nutshell? Lilith (Blanchett) goes back to her home planet and teams up with a ragtag group of heroes on a quest for a missing girl. Alien battles and explosions ensue.

The franchise even has its own website! You can check it out here.

Expected release: August 9, 2024

4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Credit: YouTube / Warner Bros.

Any 80s fans in the house? It’s showtime.

Reprising his legendary 1988 role, Michael Keaton joins Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara to continue the story of Beetlejuice. This upcoming sequel has been in development since 2011. Yes, over a decade.

Good news: Tim Burton is directing. Bad news: like numerous other films, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. At this time, we only know plot morsels.

“At its heart, Beetlejuice [2] is a story about a family. And now it’s 30 years later and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time set in the craziest world possible?“ Haris Zambarloukos – Cinematographer

Until it’s released, my whole life is a dark room. One…big…dark…room.

Expected release: September 6, 2024

5. Venom 3

Credit: YouTube / Sony

Yet another one we don’t have many details on!

This third installment in the Venom film series features Tom Hardy, coming back as his character Eddie Brock. It looks like the comic book villain Orwell Taylor could be joining the characters as well, so keep an eye out for that.

Though Venom is still outside the MCU at this time, it’s possible the third movie could set the stage for a real Spider-Man/Venom crossover. This idea was first introduced at the end of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.

Who knows? Maybe Deadpool and Venom will have their MCU moment.

Expected release: November 8, 2024

6. Wicked: Part One

Credit: YouTube / Universal Pictures

Well, all Ariana Grande drama aside, this one’s been a long time coming.

This upcoming film follows Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Grande) as they develop a strong friendship and eventual rivalry. Elphaba is on her path to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film’s development was announced way back in 2012, and it’s been through multiple changes since then. In order to fully encompass the characters’ stories, there will be a Part Two, expected to release a year after Part One.

Want a sneak peek? Check out the first look at Wicked: Part One.

Expected release: November 27, 2024