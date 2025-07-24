Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Ready to Unwind, Rewind & Rewatch?: Here are 5 Binge-Worthy Summer Series and Where to Find Them

Avatar photo

Published

Image by Jillian Geppi/Trill
Image by Jillian Geppi/Trill

Summer is here—and so is the perfect excuse to cancel plans, crank up the AC, and dive headfirst into your next binge-watch. Whether you’re escaping the heat, procrastinating your to-do list, or simply craving some quality screen time, there’s no shortage of must-watch shows to keep you entertained. But with a never-ending scroll of titles on every platform, choosing your next series can feel like a second job. Don’t stress—we’ve done the digging for you.

Here are five binge-worthy series that deserve a spot on your summer watchlist—plus exactly where to find them.

1. The Bear

Image: Courtesy of FX

If you somehow missed the cultural frenzy around The Bear, now’s your time to catch up—and trust us, it’s worth every second. This fast-paced dramedy follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a fine-dining chef who returns home to run his late brother’s scrappy Chicago sandwich shop. What unfolds is a chaotic, emotionally rich, and occasionally anxiety-inducing portrait of grief, ambition, and found family.

The second season dives deeper into the ensemble cast while turning up the heat in and out of the kitchen. With Season 3 dropping just this June, this series is the perfect blend of tension, tenderness, and TikTok-viral moments (yes, we’re looking at you, Sydney and Carmy shippers).

DETAILED DEEP-DIVE

Series Title: The Bear

Where to Watch: Hulu

Episodes: 3 Seasons, ~30–40 minutes per episode

Binge fit score: 8.5/10

Why It’s Worth Your Time: Smart writing, incredible performances, and some of the most jaw-clenching kitchen scenes on TV. Bonus: You’ll crave an Italian beef sandwich by the end.

2. Stranger Things

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

There’s no such thing as a bad time to revisit Stranger Things, but summertime hits different when you’re back in Hawkins. This sci-fi horror series blends ’80s nostalgia with supernatural suspense, lovable misfits, and a synth-heavy soundtrack that still hits each time you rewind it. With its fifth and final season on the horizon (rumored for late 2025), now is the perfect time to rewatch—or finally dive into—the chaos that is the Upside Down.

Whether you’re in it for the Demogorgons, Eleven’s arc, or the emotionally wrecking friendships, Stranger Things delivers on story, scares, and serious heart.

DETAILED DEEP-DIVE

Series Title: Stranger Things

Where to Watch: Netflix

Episodes: 4 Seasons (Season 5 to be released November 2025), ~45–90 minutes per episode

Binge fit score: 9/10

Why It’s Worth Your Time: It’s cultural canon. Plus, you’ll be ahead of the curve when Season 5 drops.

3. The Other Two

Image: Courtesy of Max, HBO

If fame, family dysfunction, and internet absurdity are your thing, The Other Two is the hidden gem you’ve been missing. This satirical comedy follows two siblings struggling to make it in New York while their younger brother skyrockets to Justin Bieber-level fame overnight. The humor is sharp, self-aware, and painfully relevant in the age of clout.

With its third and final season wrapping up the series, now’s your chance to binge the whole thing start to finish. Prepare to laugh, cringe, and maybe spiral a little over your own social media habits.

DETAILED DEEP-DIVE

Series Title: The Other Two

Where to Watch: HBOMax

Episodes: 3 Seasons, ~25–30 minutes per episode

Binge fit score: 7.8/10

Why It’s Worth Your Time: It’s like Succession meets SNL, but with more Instagram jokes.

4. The Night Agent

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

For fans of fast-paced political thrillers, The Night Agent delivers non-stop action with just the right dose of conspiracy. The plot follows a low-level FBI agent who answers a mysterious phone call that catapults him into a dangerous web of secrets involving moles in the White House.

It’s the kind of binge where you look up and realize it’s suddenly 3 a.m. Season 2 is already in the works, so now’s the time to catch up and get hooked.

DETAILED DEEP-DIVE

Series Title: The Night Agent

Where to Watch: Netflix

Episodes: 1 Season (Season 2 coming), ~45 minutes per episode

Binge fit score: 8/10

Why It’s Worth Your Time: Think 24 meets Bodyguard, with Gen Z pacing and a refreshingly bingeable plot.

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

If you love period dramas with a modern flair, Queen Charlotte is the ultimate summer comfort binge. A Bridgerton prequel, the show dives into the young queen’s rise to power and her sweeping love story with King George. Expect swoon-worthy romance, opulent fashion, and moments that genuinely hit emotionally deeper than expected.

It’s visually stunning, emotionally rich, and surprisingly relevant—proving that Shonda Rhimes still has the Midas touch.

DETAILED DEEP-DIVE

Series Title: Queen Charlotte: a BRIDGERTON story

Where to Watch: Netflix

Episodes: 1 Limited Series, 6 episodes, ~60 minutes each

Binge fit score: 7.5/10

Why It’s Worth Your Time: It’s romantic escapism at its finest—perfect for a cozy night in or a weekend-long watch.

Get Binging!

Whether you’re looking to laugh, cry, get spooked, or simply tune out the chaos of real life, these five series are your perfect summer companions. So grab your favorite snacks, silence the group chat, and press play. From fantasy to farce, these shows bring the drama, depth, and dopamine—all in one streaming queue.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Tamara is an Entertainment Journalist Intern for Trill Mag and a fourth-year student at Pace University's New York City campus, where she double majors in English Language & Literature and Film & Screen Studies. Her academic concentration is in Journalism & Digital Storytelling.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Support Real Ones. Fund the Future.

If you read this far, you get it: young voices matter. At TRILL, every story is written by emerging writers telling the truth in a media landscape that too often silences them.

We run ads, yeah. But they don’t run us. We’re independent, mission-driven, and powered by people who believe young storytellers deserve more than just “exposure.”

Your donation goes straight to mentorship, editorial support, and launching the next wave of Gen Z writers into media careers that matter.

If that matters to you, chip in. Even $5 helps keep TRILL free, fearless, and independent.

Donate Now →

You May Also Like

Key art for "Severance." (Image: Apple TV+) Key art for "Severance." (Image: Apple TV+)

TV & Film

Severance: 5 Reasons Why It’s Worth Apple TV+

Forget about "The White Lotus." If you haven't been watching season 2 of "Severance," you're missing out. Here's why you should watch.

March 9, 2025

TV & Film

Inside The Bear’s Anxiety-Inducing Restaurant Realism

FX’s The Bear is a successful portrayal of the cutthroat culinary world. But does its success translate to the real chef experience?

October 31, 2024
Tubi Tubi

TV & Film

No Subscription? No Sweat: Here’s What Tubi Has To Offer

A hot new bombshell has risen in the streaming villa.

October 4, 2024
Lone person seated at the movie theater. Lone person seated at the movie theater.

Entertainment

Are Movie Theaters Dying, or Just Changing?

People claim that movie theaters are dying, the same way people claim the Earth is flat... it's not true. However, it's not as simple...

July 1, 2024

Copyright © 2025 Trill Voices, Inc