‘Physical 100’ Review: Think Real-Life ‘Squid Game’ Only Better

Physical 100, Netflix’s latest hit, is creeping up on charts across the globe. In the same vibe of the Squid Game, people compete with each other physically and mentally without getting killed, though one could get seriously injured during the process.

The 100 astonishingly fit participants include Olympians, cross-fitters, rescue workers, special force soldiers, and even one prison guard. Of all participants, one stands out without a doubt. It is the legendary Choo Sung-hoon, Yoshihiro Akiyama, or more endearingly, Sexyama.

The participants…

Choo Sung-hoon is a Korean Japanese mixed martial artist (MMA) and judoka. He won a gold medal for South Korea at the 2001 Asian Championships and a gold medal for Japan at the 2002 Asian Games. He is also a former K-1 HERO’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament Champion.

In episode 1, everybody was amazed when Choo entered the arena, where the participants registered by identifying the realistic plaster statue of their torsos. Whispers went around like “feel like (he is so revered) that he doesn’t need to participate in such a game.”

Choo later proved his earnestness about the game with his total commitment, exceptional sportsmanship, and excellent leadership. He also demonstrated how a great athlete could compete with style at a mature age.

The 2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist Sun Sung-bin was the last contestant to arrive. Nicknamed the “ironman of South Korea,” the skeleton racer boasted a formidable figure and was considered invincible.

Contestants fight for a ball in Episode 2 Credit: Netflix

Among the 100 participants are former American baseball player Dustin Nippert and fitness influencer Shim Euddeume. Shim has more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

The challenges…

Although not suggestive in its title, the reality show immediately links to Squid Game, Netflix’s most-selling TV series. The 300 million won (roughly 2.5 million in US dollars) cash prize, the disembodied host, and the masked staff remind viewers of the grueling games that ended in mass killings.

Fortunately, nobody is going to die this time. But the punishment is hard to swallow too. In each round, the eliminated members will have to destroy their own ancient Greek-style torso statue with a hammer. Many could hardly conceal their frustration and anger amid the splintering pieces.

Hanging over a steel structure with steaming vapor from underneath Credit: Netflix

The challenges are also surprising and riveting. If some obstacles allow advantages to certain body types, the producer has tried adding options or factors to balance them. Most of the games require much more than physical prowess to win. Courage, tenacity, teamwork, and sound judgment are essential to survive.

Even supposedly resting time in the waiting room could be packed with action, though in a fun and relaxed vibe. The contestants were amazed by the stock of free fitness supplements the first time they arrived.

They challenged each other to a seemingly harmless hopping match in later episodes in the room. The game went crazy as participants kept stacking more mats on top of the previous pile until it reached the height of a person’s eye level.

Brainstorming for strategies in the waiting room Credit: Netflix

Since its debut on January 24, Physical 100 has claimed a cult following in South Korea. It is the Global Top 1 on Netflix’s list of Non-English TV and has been watched for 41.61 million hours this week.

The controversies…

Amid all the positive reviews of the reality show are concerns over the program’s latent misogynist message. Female participants are often treated as negative assets when teams pick their members.

Viewers also blame one of the male contestants for kneeling on female contestant Kim Chun Ri’s stomach and chest, and “on top of that he glared at and shushed the female contestants who were yelling for him to get off Chun Ri’s chest.”

Hyung geun in physical 100 is such a dick, I really hope someone takes him out, he first picks Chun ri to fight and acts so cocky putting his hands in his pockets and smirking all the time, and he put his knee on her chest so she couldn't breath, like the misogyny jumped out — Palomi⁷🍓 (@plmwithtae) February 12, 2023

In the meantime, Chun Ri has vowed to take legal action against malicious commenters trolling her since the reality show’s debut.

What did I do wrong? All I have ever done was work my hardest in a sport that I have loved for twenty years to become the best bodybuilder I can be. Did I do something to negatively affect you? Do you have nothing to talk about other than my body? Is that why you have to enlarge them for debate? Kim Chun-ri

“Physical: 100” Contestant Kim Chun Ri Blasts Internet Trolls And Vows To Take Legal Action Against Themhttps://t.co/vW0dbb0auE — Eric Cheng (@yperic) February 7, 2023

Netflix has not responded to Trill’s inquiry for comments on this issue yet. But its Twitter account seems to have recognized this rising concern and tweeted a special edited video clip featuring highlights of female participants on February 15.

This post is for the women of Physical: 100 and only the women of Physical: 100 pic.twitter.com/GyOOHxa9S2 — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2023

Despite controversies, fans comment that Physical 100 is like “the real-life squid game but better”. According to Netflix, the show will release two new episodes each week. There will be nine episodes in total, with the finale airing on Feb. 21.