‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and More

Production for “Outer Banks” Season 4 is officially underway – marking a return for the cast and crew to Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 20, 2023,

In light of the renewed filming, Chase Stokes, a lead in the series, took to Instagram, urging fans to refrain from sharing any spoilers about the ongoing filming. On November 27, Jonathan Daviss posted a video en route to his trailer, signaling the return of the Pogues.

“Outer Banks” initially commenced production in June but experienced a hiatus due to the actors’ strike. However, filming promptly resumed with the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike in early November. The show stands out as one of the first Netflix series to restart production post the strike’s conclusion, boding well for the release of “Outer Banks” Season 4.

The anticipation for Season 4 has been building since Netflix’s Poguelandia fan event on February 18, where the network confirmed the series’ return for another season just days before Season 3’s premiere. The fervor among fans for the new escapades the Pogues will embark upon in Season 4 is palpable.

Filming for Season 4 reportedly commenced in June 2023, with the cameras reportedly rolling from June 12 onwards in Charleston, South Carolina. Casting calls for extras further substantiated the beginning of production, confirming the initiation of filming on June 12.

As for the release date of “Outer Banks” Season 4, Netflix has yet to make an official announcement. Given the ongoing filming and post-production requirements, a 2023 return seems improbable. The delay due to the actors’ strike suggests a likely release window at the earliest in late summer or fall of 2024.

With filming anticipated through fall and winter, followed by approximately six to eight months in post-production, a September premiere is the most probable release date for “Outer Banks” Season 4.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Cast Details

While Netflix hasn’t unveiled the complete cast roster for Season 4, several key actors, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, and Nicholas Cirillo, are confirmed to return. However, due to the Season 3 finale’s events, it’s unlikely that Charles Halford as Big John or Charles Esten as Ward Cameron will reappear.

Season 4 may also welcome back Caroline Arapoglou, Julia Antonelli, and David Jensen, who had limited roles in Season 3. The return of these characters, especially Jensen’s pivotal character from the Season 3 finale, hints at potential storylines in the upcoming season.

As production progresses, additional cast members may join the series. Furthermore, co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke are set to helm “Outer Banks” Season 4.

Netflix showcased “Outer Banks” at the TUDUM event on June 17, teasing fans with a glimpse of the forthcoming season. Although details were scarce, the event offered a lively video featuring the cast, promising a peek into what’s ahead.