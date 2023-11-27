Netflix K-Drama ‘My Demon’ Episode Release Schedule

As 2023 nears its end, Netflix continues to surprise audiences with more captivating content.

On November 24, the streaming giant unveiled the inaugural episode of the new Korean drama “My Demon,” drawing in a substantial audience.

As of November 27, two episodes are available for streaming. For those anticipating this show’s debut, here’s a roundup of all you need to know, including its release schedule.

“My Demon” belongs to the romance genre, typical of many K-Dramas. The narrative centers on the love tale between a malevolent chaebol heiress, Do Do-hee, and a powerless demon, Jung Gu-won. Their lives intertwine as Gu-won endeavors to reclaim his powers, leading them on a path where affection begins to bloom.

‘My Demon’ Netflix Release Schedule for New Episodes

Netflix unveils new episodes of “My Demon” every Friday and Saturday. The series has already premiered its initial two episodes, with a total of 16 episodes slated for the first season. Although the official release dates for all episodes remain undisclosed, any updates will be promptly shared. Note that these dates might undergo alterations.

Episode 1 : “Living in the Mist”: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

‘My Demon’ Cast Details

Fans of Korean dramas will likely recognize the lead actors. Esteemed South Korean performers Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang portray the characters of Do Do-hee and Jung Gu-won, respectively.

Here’s more of the cast and who they play:

Lee Sang-yi as Joo Seok-hoon

Kim boasts a significant portfolio with roles in various Korean series like “Dong Yi,” “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “May Queen,” “Golden Rainbow,” “Secret Door,” and “Angry Mom.” She’s also showcased her talent in Korean films such as “Commitment,” “Thread of Lies,” and “Circle of Atonement.” Recently, she starred as Na Bo-ra in the Netflix Korean movie “20th Century Girl.”

The charismatic Song Kang gained recognition through his leading roles in Korean dramas like “Love Alarm,” “Sweet Home,” “Navillera,” “Nevertheless,” and “Forecasting Love and Weather.” Fans can anticipate his appearance in “Sweet Home” Season 2, premiering on Netflix on December 1.