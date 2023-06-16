Connect with us

New Batman Movie Secures Director from The Flash, James Gunn

Fans of the Caped Crusader have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated new Batman movie has secured a director from The Flash.
Avatar photo

Published

James Gunn
James Gunn. Credit: DFree/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. has chosen director Andy Muschietti, known for his work on “The Flash,” to helm another highly anticipated film in their DC slate, “The Brave and the Bold featuring Batman and Robin.” The studio expressed their confidence in Muschietti’s abilities, citing his vision and passion for DC characters.

Muschietti’s previous work on “The Flash” impressed DC executives, including James Gunn and Peter Safran, who praised his directorial skills and his deep understanding of the DC universe. They described “The Flash” as a fantastic film that captures the essence of the characters and delivers an engaging and emotional experience. With such high praise, Warner Bros. felt that Muschietti was the perfect choice to helm “The Brave and the Bold.”

The film is set to focus on Damian Wayne, Batman’s son, who was previously unknown for the first few years of his life. Raised as an assassin, Damian is portrayed as a complex and intriguing character. Muschietti revealed that the film will draw inspiration from Grant Morrison’s comic book run, which he considers one of his favorite Batman storylines.

While the project is still in the early stages, with no attached screenwriter or script, Muschietti’s involvement as the director sets a promising foundation for the film. However, given the lengthy development process of such projects, it’s possible that another director could eventually take the helm. Nevertheless, Warner Bros. expressed their excitement for Muschietti and his producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, and highlighted their strong collaboration as they embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

As fans eagerly await more details about “The Brave and the Bold,” they can rest assured that Muschietti’s passion for the characters and the world they inhabit will guide the film’s creative direction. With his proven track record and the support of Warner Bros., the upcoming collaboration between Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and the DC team holds the promise of delivering an exciting addition to the DC slate.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

