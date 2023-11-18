Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ and Why We Love Serial Killer Movies

‘The Killer’ drops on Netflix in the midst of a serial killer wave in entertainment. But why are these stories so popular anyway?

Published

Michael Fassbender in 'The Killer.' Credit: Netflix

The Killer has been in the Top 10 Movies on Netflix since its release on the platform last week. While it’s hard to say just how popular the film will become, it arrives at a notable point in the industry. Movies and television shows that center on serial killers are more common now than ever, but why? And why do we the public eat it up every time?

The Killer is just one example of these kinds of stories. Directed by David Fincher, the movie follows an unnamed hitman (Michael Fassbender) who must go into hiding and break protocol after a job gone wrong. His path toward vengeance involves stalking, disguises, and of course a lot of murder.

That sounds like an intriguing enough premise, right? Well, thankfully, The Killer has all that and more.

Why ‘The Killer’ is Great

Now, obviously, Fincher is no stranger to the serial killer realm after directing movies such as Seven and Zodiac. In fact, almost all of his movies have violent undertones. But The Killer marks the first time he’s put the narrative directly in the psychotic character’s hands. The result is an incredibly layered film about what happens when violence turns overly casual.

Michael Fassbender sitting on a park bench and eating McDonald's in a scene from 'The Killer.'
Michael Fassbender in ‘The Killer.’ Credit: Netflix

Perhaps the best thing about The Killer is its comfort in the mundane. While it’s hard to picture a series of murders being mundane, the film’s use of deadpan narration and a slow-burn pace make it undoubtedly so. The Killer takes its time, sure, but the payoff is always worth it. It’s a tense thriller that is helmed expertly both in front of and behind the camera.

All that being said, the success behind movies like The Killer begs the question: why on earth are there so many stories like this in the first place?

The Popularity of Serial Killers in the Media

It’s no secret that serial killers are all the rage these days, especially in television. True-crime shows such as Dahmer, and even fictionalized portrayals like You, all gain massive traction and popularity. Frankly, it can be hard to keep up with all of them.

On the film side, movies about serial killers have been around for ages. From Psycho in 1960, to Silence of the Lambs in 1991, and now with The Killer, stories such as these have long had an audience. Movies like The Killer are especially interesting, as they place the audience directly in the mind of their murder-prone antagonists.

A scene from 'The Silence of the Lambs' in which Hannibal Lecter stares directly down the camera from inside his jail cell.
Anthony Hopkins in ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’ Credit: Orion Pictures

But whether we’re following them or not, serial killers have a firm place in the movie world. They’ve given some of our best actors their most iconic roles, like Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, or Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. To call them staples of pop culture would be an understatement, so it’s probably no surprise that movies like The Killer are still being made today.

But the question still remains: why are these movies so popular anyway? Are we all just as sick and twisted as the serial killers they follow?

Why We Love Stories About Serial Killers

Truth be told, there’s no simple answer to the fascination behind serial killers. The draw toward movies about them can be for a number of reasons. It can be a form of escapism for audiences, or being more informed in the real world. It can even be just a morbid curiosity around them in general (lest we forget about the rise in serial killer fandoms just last year).

Though, as we mentioned previously, true-crime series and fictional movies that put a serial killer front and center are especially intriguing for audiences. Movies like American Psycho, and now The Killer on Netflix, make for great entertainment, but why?

Christian Bale holding and staring at an axe in a scene from 'American Psycho.'
Christian Bale in ‘American Psycho.’ Credit: Lionsgate Films

There’s always been an inescapable fascination with understanding serial killers — why they do the things they do, or why they can’t stop. While it’d be amiss for us to humanize them, stories that center on their psychology give us a peek into how they think. For many audiences, that will always be worth exploring.

And if we can’t understand serial killers, at least we know that their movies will make for excellent, bone-chilling thrillers. In fact, some of the darkest, most tense films ever made are about them and their murderous escapades.

So, even though these movies follow the most deranged people and the bleakest of events, their place in movie-watching will always be welcome.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Student at the University of Utah and Storytelling Enthusiast

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV & Film

Is ‘The Marvels’ Really The End of MCU?

The Marvels has just been released. With its mixed reception, fans wonder what will be the next step for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

18 hours ago
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'. Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'. Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

TV & Film

The Must-See New Movies for Your Holiday Season

Which films warrant a trip to the theater this winter?

4 days ago
Buford Pusser & Dwana Pusser Buford Pusser & Dwana Pusser

Celebrity

Unraveling the Mystery: Dwana Pusser’s Cause of Death

Dwana Pusser was the daughter of former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser. Born in 1961 in Illinois, Dwana grew up under the legacy of...

4 days ago
nle choppa nle choppa

Celebrity

Does NLE Choppa Have Autism?

Rumors around the rapper’s supposed neurodivergence, specifically questioning, “Is NLE Choppa autistic?” have, for some reason, pervaded social media platforms. While the artist himself...

5 days ago
Avatar Live-Action Promotional Photo Avatar Live-Action Promotional Photo

TV & Film

Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Everything You Need to Know

Yip yip, Appa! Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is finally coming to the big screen. Here's hoping it does better than the last one!

7 days ago

TV & Film

What the Vought? Season One of Gen V

The first season of 'Gen V' is officially over and now it's time to recap what Vought have been up to while 'The Boys'...

7 days ago
The Director, a mysterious character who might appear in Ballerina. The Director, a mysterious character who might appear in Ballerina.

TV & Film

Is ‘Ballerina’ the Future of the John Wick Franchise?

Ana de Armas is taking over from Keanu Reeves as the next face of John Wick.

November 8, 2023

TV & Film

After ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ What’s Next for A24?

A24 has big plans for the future of their company after releasing their first original musical last month.

November 5, 2023
Image of a person sitting with a cat and mug on their lap. Image of a person sitting with a cat and mug on their lap.

TV & Film

10 Shows and Movies Perfect for a Cozy Fall Mood

Need a good show or film to accompany your pumpkin spice drink? Check out this list and make your choice!

October 30, 2023

TV & Film

3 Best A24 Movies to Watch at Halloween

There is so much to watch this Halloween. Why not mix things up and watch something new. Here are three A24 films that you...

October 30, 2023
Mrs. Doubtfire hoovering the living room. Mrs. Doubtfire hoovering the living room.

TV & Film

10 Movies That Will Make You Cry Laugh

We tend to watch a good comedy film for a laugh, but which one should we watch?

October 29, 2023

Music

Classical Music, Gen Z And The Now

A look into Classical Music's relationship with contemporary pop culture.

October 29, 2023