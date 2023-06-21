Netflix Revamps ‘Viewership’ Formula: What Now Tops Their All-Time Top 10 List?

Netflix‘s decision to alter how it builds its in-house Top 10 lists reflects a desire to provide a more relatable metric for viewers and the industry. Previously, the streaming giant only provided hours viewed on its Top 10 lists, which proved difficult to contextualize. In response to feedback, Netflix began sharing the views for a significant number of titles, calculating the number of hours viewed divided by the total run time.

This new metric has been found to be more relatable for many people, leading Netflix to change the ranking criteria for its Top 10 lists. While hours viewed per title will still be shown, the lists will now be ranked based on views. Additionally, the qualifying time for the most popular lists has been extended from one month to three months, recognizing that many shows and films experience significant growth over time.

Under this updated methodology, the TV series Wednesday has emerged as Netflix’s most popular English title, with 252.1 million “views” of its 6.8-hour first season. It surpasses Stranger Things Season 4, which had 140.7 million “views” but boasts 7% more total hours viewed.

Other titles in the Top 10 English list include DAHMER, Bridgerton Season 1, The Queen’s Gambit, The Night Agent, Stranger Things Season 3, Bridgerton Season 2, The Witcher Season 1, and The Watcher Season 1.

In the non-English category, the South Korean action thriller Squid Game takes the top spot with 265 million “views,” followed by Money Heist with 106 million views.

Netflix’s evolution in measuring viewership reflects its ongoing efforts to refine its metrics and provide a clearer picture of content popularity. The streaming service has adapted its approach over the years, moving from measuring member accounts that watched at least two minutes of a title to reporting total hours watched by all member accounts for new originals since October 2021. These changes aim to offer a more comprehensive understanding of audience engagement with Netflix’s content catalog.

