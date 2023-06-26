Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Movies Pushed Back ‘Decades’ After Writer Dispute

In 2023, more and more films are being delayed due to The Writers Guild of America strike, but how many more changes are we going to see before the year ends?
Avatar photo

Published

Credit: Paramount/ Marvel Studios/ 20th Century Studios

Perhaps 2023 isn’t a great year for Hollywood’s film industry, as studios are switching up their timelines, forcing fans to wait up to a decade for certain titles.

With the list of delayed titles growing, the industry must be struggling to keep up with demand. And with the delays, we won’t see the outcome until the coming years. 

With that said, we have seen this before, back in 2007.   

And we were in a worse position back then; I can assure you.  

2007 led to many pre-mature releases, with less-than-quality performances and even worse writing. Safe to say, writers should stick to acting and leave the writing to the professionals.  

Why are we seeing so many delays?  

With the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in full swing, many studios would rather delay a title by nearly a decade, than sacrifice the quality of the production.

Crowds of members of the writers guild in a picket line, New York city
Writers Guild of America strikers in a picket line in Times Square, New York. Credit: Xackery Irving/ Shutterstock

The growing list of delays is already extensive, with the strike having led to the rescheduling of around 18 titles so far. This includes each installment of the “Avatar” franchise, and the temporary shutdown of “Mission: Impossible 8,” which was only 40% through filming.  

However, the delays aren’t all doom and gloom, with one or two titles coming sooner than expected.  

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy’s third installment of “Deadpool” will be released on May 3, 2024. The title was originally going to debut on September 6, 2024, and then on November 8, 2024.  

An image of Marvel's character 'Deadpool' looking shocked at the camera.
Characters such as “Deadpool” will be affected by the strikes and will even suffer a decrease in quality because of an early release. Credit: Deadpool/Shutterstock

The title was first delayed by Marvel, alongside an adaptation of “Blade,” and “Fantastic Four.” The original delay is believed to be caused by the merger of Disney and Fox.  

Either way, the film is due sooner than we thought. While this is exciting, producers are sacrificing quality to get the film out in cinemas and meet their quota.  

The “Deadpool” franchise relies heavily on improvisation, and with the writers’ strike, the third installment will lack this key feature; worrying some fans that it won’t be the same without the timely humor that Ryan Reynolds improvises.  

Twitter user @Buzz_Qs said, “Yeah. I’m a little worried for Deadpool 3 since they moved the release date up.”

As a member of the guild, Reynolds will not be able to improvise on set, due to the restrictions of the strike.  

This is because improvising acts as a form of rewriting, and therefore acts against the strike and undermines the reasons for striking.  

So, what does this mean for the industry?

The industry is a fast pace and ruthless place, so studios need to meet their quotas. Even if that does mean sacrificing the quality of one or two productions.

Think about it. Even during the pandemic, titles were being released, just at a much slower pace.

But, with the most important element of movie production at stake – the written plot, of course – god knows what will happen.

One thing is for sure. Without the writers, we are stuck in a stalemate where both outcomes result in a loss.

But What Does the Writers Strike Mean?  

The Writers Guild of America is taking strike action until a consensus is reached. Between the writers and studios, the guild is looking to correct various matters, including pay and streaming residuals.

Members of the Writers Guild of America striking in New York.
Members of the Writers Guild are striking in New York until their needs are met. WGA Strike in New York. Credit: Rblfmr/Shutterstock

Writers are just looking to be paid what they are worth!  

On May 1, 2023, the board of directors for WGA voted to call a strike, effective from 12:01 on May 2.  

The Last writers’ strike in Hollywood took place in 2007, occurring for 100 days (about 3 and a half months). The strike affected many long-running tv shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy (2005 – present),” “Bones (2005 – 2017),” and “Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013).” And many more.   

TV shows weren’t alone. 2007’s strike affected movies too.   

Including titles such as “Quantum of Solace (2008),” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009),” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).”  

This year’s strike means that members of the Writers Guild of America won’t be able to work, meaning that any production writing would break the rules of the strike.  

While this isn’t a huge problem if the writing element of the production is complete, re-writing is also not allowed. Leaving the potential plots in the hands of directors and actors, rather than professionals of the field.  

Without a writer, you have no production.  

You could either have the title on the original deadline or wait for it to be ready. Productions take time, and without the writers, they’re going to take even longer.  

And, with quality dependent, you could pick but will it really do anything?  

Doubtful.  

So, What Will Be Affected?  

The long list of titles affected is not written in stone. Depending on the status of the writing strike and the producers, more titles could be added to the list of delays.  

A short list with a man looking up at it.
The list of films is unpredictable and could grow as time goes on. Credit: Shutterstock

But so far, the list includes: 

  • Deadpool 3 – Earlier release of May 3, 2024
  • Captain America: Brave New World – Delayed until July 26, 2024
  • Transformers One – Delayed until September 13, 2024
  • Thunderbolts – Delayed until December 20, 2024
  • Blade – Delayed until February 14, 2025
  • Fantastic Four – Delayed until May 2, 2025
  • Avatar 3 – Delayed until December 19, 2025
  • Avatar 4 – Delayed until December 21, 2029
  • Avatar 5 – Delayed until December 19, 2031
  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Delayed until May 1, 2026
  • Avengers: Secret Wars – Delayed until May 7, 2027
  • The Batman: Part ll – Is expected to begin filming in March 2024
  • Mission: Impossible 8 – Temporarily shut down
  • My Ex-Friend’s Wedding – Production paused
  • Safdie brothers’ new comedy – Delayed
  • Unstoppable – Delayed

The list will undoubtedly change. Whether the reason for the change is more delays or movies being brought forward, who knows? The strike will continue until an agreement is met, which means productions have to make a choice.

Delay the title and anger the fans, or release a badly done title and once again, anger the fans or possibly lose them.

Decisions are hard, but someone is going to have to make them.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Hi, I am a Student at the University of Chester, studying an undergraduate degree in creative writing and journalism. Writing is something I love and getting to express it here is amazing.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

TV & Film

Video Surfaces Showing How Filming Harry Potter Platform 9 and 3/4 Was Filmed

Never-before seen footage of the filming of Harry running into Platform 9 3/4 has been released, shocking fans across the world.

10 hours ago

TV & Film

‘The Mandalorian’ and the Problem With Deepfake Luke Skywalker

Find out why CGI Luke Skywalker is a troubling sign for the future of Star Wars...

4 days ago

Celebrity

Robert Irwin Has ‘Déjà-Vu’ Moment After Being Bitten By Same Species of Snake As His Father

'I got too close, so it gave me a bite!'

4 days ago
Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6. Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6.

TV & Film

Black Mirror Season 6: ‘Joan is Awful’ Review

Exploring the new season of Black Mirror through the unique episode 'Joan is Awful'.

5 days ago

Gaming

‘Magic the Gathering’ Card Touts $2 Million Dollar Bounty

The newest Magic the gathering set comes with an expensive new addition. A card worth over 2 million dollars.

5 days ago

TV & Film

Is The ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Worth Watching?

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 has just started on Max, and it's great. Why does the show work so well? Read to find out!

5 days ago
Final shot from the Totally Spies theme song. Final shot from the Totally Spies theme song.

TV & Film

Was ‘Totally Spies’ Totally Feminist?

Did Totally Spies! age well? Is it still the crème de la crème of positive female and female friendship representation? Is it feminist?

5 days ago
Doja Cat in her car from the music video "Attention." Doja Cat in her car from the music video "Attention."

Music

Doja Cat’s “Attention”: Everything We Know About Her Upcoming Album

“Look at me, look at me. You lookin’?” Doja Cat's "Attention" definitely has everyone looking forward to her upcoming album!

6 days ago

TV & Film

‘Black Mirror’ Creator Proves That AI Still Can’t Write as Well as Humans (Yet)

Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, has weighed in on AI-generated writing.

June 18, 2023

Music

I Went to the Stick Season Tour: Here’s What to Expect

Is he really mean because he grew up in New England or is it because of his divorced parents?

June 15, 2023

Music

Alex Turner Forgets the Words to ‘Mardy Bum’ During Arctic Monkeys Hometown Gig

Artic Monkeys forgot the lyrics to hit 'Mardy Bum' during Sheffield gig

June 14, 2023
Escobar Escobar

Music

Pablo Escobar’s Influence on Hip-Hop Explained

Since 1990, Hip-Hop music artists have name dropped Pablo Escobar in their song lyrics, freestyles, and interviews.

June 13, 2023