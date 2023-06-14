Connect with us

Disney Announces New Release Dates for Avatar Sequels After Delay, Final Movie Set for 2031

After experiencing a delay, Disney has officially unveiled the revised release dates for the highly anticipated Avatar sequels.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney
The delays continue for the highly anticipated “Avatar” franchise, as Disney recently announced a series of release date pushbacks.

This news comes as a surprise to fans who have already endured a lengthy wait between the first “Avatar” film in 2009 and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was released in 2022, a staggering 13-year gap.

Here are the new release dates for the “Avatar” movies:

  • Avatar 3“: December 19, 2025 (delayed from 2024)
  • Avatar 4“: December 21, 2029 (delayed from 2026)
  • Avatar 5“: December 19, 2031 (delayed from 2028)

Fortunately for Disney, the delay did not hinder the success of “The Way of Water,” which dominated the box office, grossing a staggering $2.3 billion and securing its place as the third highest-grossing movie of all time. However, these new delays mean that if the proposed release dates hold true, a child born on the day of the first film’s release would be 22 years old by the time the final installment hits theaters. In other words, they would have been legally able to drink in the US for a whole year.

According to Variety, the “Avatar” delays are primarily aimed at allowing the post-production and visual effects teams to further expand and refine the intricately detailed ecosystems within the world of Pandora. Director James Cameron has created a visually stunning and immersive world that continues to captivate audiences.

Insider’s Jason Guerrasio praised the second film, stating that it set a new benchmark in CGI blockbuster filmmaking. He noted that the sequel surpassed the visual marvel of the first “Avatar” and lauded Cameron and his team for their achievements.

Producer Jon Landau took to Twitter to reassure fans, acknowledging the epic nature of each “Avatar” film and the time required to achieve the high-quality standards both filmmakers and audiences expect. He expressed excitement about bringing audiences back to the enchanting world of Pandora in December 2025.

While delays may test the patience of fans, the commitment to delivering a visually stunning and immersive experience remains at the forefront of the production team’s efforts.

