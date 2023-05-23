‘Max’: HBO Max Reboot Makes It Easier Than Ever to Find Shows You Love

The new version of HBO Max, called Max, launched on May 23, and while there are subtle changes, overall, it seems to be an improvement over the previous HBO Max.

One significant change is the focus on improving content discovery. Max introduces both alphabetical and personalized sorting options throughout the interface, not just on the home screen. Personalized content is now shown on every page, utilizing machine learning algorithms that consider your viewing history and the preferences of other users with similar tastes.

Max will retain data from HBO Max users, ensuring personalized recommendations from day one, although it will take time to learn your preferences for newly added titles. Additionally, Max’s personalization will update faster than HBO Max’s, taking your most recent activity into account.

Max also aims to address the “infinite scroll problem” by implementing genre-based filters near the end of pages. This allows users to re-sort their search and find content based on different moods, whether they’re looking for comedy, drama, or something wilder and unscripted. The goal is to provide a more tailored experience and prevent users from getting lost in endless scrolling.

However, one change that may not sit well with users is the relocation of The Last Of Us. Formerly found in the left-side menu, Last Chance will now be inside the New and Notable section. This change is attributed to the underutilization of the menu section where Last Chance was previously housed. Although menus may not be popular among users, the decision to place departing content within the section for new content might not make intuitive sense to some.

Regarding stability, HBO Max has had past issues, but Max’s head of product, Tyler Whitworth, assured that significant work has been done to improve app stability and performance. While there may be ongoing iterations and improvements, the team is confident in the current state of the service.

As Max launches, it faces its first major test with the finale of the popular series Succession. With a focus on being the go-to streaming service, HBO Max aims to provide a reliable and enjoyable viewing experience for its users.