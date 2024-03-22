Marvel Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has Been Offered the James Bond Role

One of the most iconic film roles of all time, James Bond, has been offered to British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, according to reports from The Sun.

Taylor-Johnson has not yet formally accepted the role of Bond, but the offer is there. He would be the eighth actor to play the iconic British spy.

A source from The Sun said,

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Just last week, Taylor-Johnson was speaking about the role and the fact that he was in the mix to be the next Bond. He said: ‘I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.’

Starting the sequel to the last Bond extravaganza, No Time To Die has proved difficult. The writer’s strikes of last year meant the movie would have to endure multiple delays. Nevertheless, reports have emerged that work has begun on drawing up a script for the sequel, with production to take place at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

How did Taylor-Johnson land the role?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond.



(https://t.co/W3D88XJg7x) pic.twitter.com/feX5tspwLg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 19, 2024

Since the last actor to play Bond, Daniel Craig, announced he would be stepping down from the franchise, speculation has been rife about who would now take on the role.

Speculation led to many famous names coming up. Some of the names thrown about included Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy.

However, last year, a report revealed that Taylor-Johnson had been secretly screen-tested by Barbara Broccoli, the current head of the Bond franchise.

Taylor-Johnson has an impressive acting portfolio, perhaps helping him land the Bond role. His most acclaimed work came in 2016’s Nocturnal Animals. His performance saw him bag an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He is also known for his performances in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and the comedy Kick-Ass.

Who has played the British spy before?

Taylor-Johnson will take over from Daniel Craig in the role. Craig starred in five Bond films, including some massive successes such as Skyfall and Casino Royale.

Sean Connery was the first actor to play Bond when the franchise started in 1962. He was relatively unknown but has come to be seen as one of the best to play the iconic spy. Connery starred in classics such as Goldfinger and Dr No. George Lazenby would take over the role of Bond, but just for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1967.

Connery is arguably the best-known Bond of all. Credit: Shutterstock/Kraft74

One of the best-known Bond actors is Roger Moore, who played Bond from 1973 to 1985. Moore took Bond in a more comedic direction compared to the suave nature of Connery. He would have successes with The Spy Who Loved Me and Live and Let Die.

Moore was succeeded by Timothy Dalton, who just had two outings as Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.

Between Dalton and Craig would come Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan would go back to Connery’s more gentlemanly Bond in his first outing in GoldenEye.