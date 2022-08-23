Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Laura Whitmore Quits ‘Love Island’ Saying the Show Has Become ‘Very Difficult’

Published

Laura Whitmore, Laura Whitmore Love Island
Image Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Laura Whitmore is out as the host of the United Kingdom reality series Love Island.

Two and a half years after she replaced the original host, her late friend Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020 — Laura Whitmore says she is leaving the show.

Whitmore wrote Monday on social media that ​​”Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.” “There are some aspects of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa and my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series, and it turned into three series.

Laura Whitmore added that “I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Last month, Laura Whitmore announced an upcoming true-crime show, Laura Whitmore Investigates. She also said she would star in a London production of 2:22 A Ghost Story beginning September 6. Laura Whitmore added, “Come see me on stage making my West End debut in this critically acclaimed psychological thriller.”

In response to Laura Whitmore’s departure, ITV released a statement: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the program but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”+

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings

Entertainment

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, First Two Episodes Are Ready To Hit Theaters

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power will also be available in the movie theatres. However, only a selected variety of fans...

10 hours ago
FBI International Season 2, FBI International Season 2 cast, FBI International Season 2 plot FBI International Season 2, FBI International Season 2 cast, FBI International Season 2 plot

Entertainment

FBI: International Season 2: Cast, Promo, Premiere Date, And More

FBI: International Season 2 has officially been confirmed and will be here soon. The fans are excited to see the Fly Team back in...

10 hours ago
The Equalizer Season 3, The Equalizer Season 3 cast, The Equalizer Season 3 plot The Equalizer Season 3, The Equalizer Season 3 cast, The Equalizer Season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘The Equalizer’ Season 3: Premiere Date, New Season Updates, Cast, Synopsis, and More

In the third season of The Equalizer, Queen Latifah is coming back as Robyn McCallin in search of justice. Some of the viewers feel...

10 hours ago
The Anthrax Attacks, The Anthrax Attacks cast, The Anthrax Attacks plot The Anthrax Attacks, The Anthrax Attacks cast, The Anthrax Attacks plot

Entertainment

‘The Anthrax Attacks’: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and More

This September, The Anthrax Attacks is released on Netflix. The Anthrax Attacks is about the attacks that killed five Americans and caused at least...

10 hours ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and More For Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Docu-Series

Skye Borgman is going to deliver another true crime documentary for Netflix. You have probably already watched her previous projects, I Just Killed My...

11 hours ago
Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix Selling the OC, Selling the OC cast, Selling the OC Netflix

Entertainment

‘Selling the OC’: Netflix Release Date & Time, Trailer, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Only 1day is left for the new spinoff series Selling the OC to arrive. This time, the location is Orange County Coast, where plenty...

13 hours ago
Last Light, Last Light cast, Last Light plot Last Light, Last Light cast, Last Light plot

Entertainment

‘Last Light’: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

A brand new five-episode limited series – the last light will arrive on Peacock this fall. All the hour-long episodes of this thriller series...

13 hours ago
Five Days at Memorial, Five Days at Memorial cast Five Days at Memorial, Five Days at Memorial cast

Entertainment

‘Five Days at Memorial: Finale Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Five Days at Memorial can be difficult to watch because when you think about it, you remember the events happening are based on real-life...

13 hours ago
Abbott Elementary, Abbott Elementary plot, Abbott Elementary cast Abbott Elementary, Abbott Elementary plot, Abbott Elementary cast

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘Abbot Elementary’

Abbott Elementary can easily be considered among the funniest series of this decade. This 2021 comedy series illustrates the highs and lows that someone...

13 hours ago
Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Extraordinary Attorney Woo Netflix Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Extraordinary Attorney Woo Netflix

Entertainment

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’: Will the Netflix Show Return for New Episodes This Week?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo arrived at Netflix on 29th June, and soon it became popular worldwide. New episodes of this season are released twice a...

13 hours ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Cast, Release Date, And More

The story of The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t an easy one. However, it can undoubtedly hook the viewers once they start watching it. This Hulu...

1 day ago
The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Greatest Beer Run Ever plot, The Greatest Beer Run Ever cast The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Greatest Beer Run Ever plot, The Greatest Beer Run Ever cast

Entertainment

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: Cast, Plot And More

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a catchy title to grab the viewer’s attention. The viewers will be surprised to know thatfgaf this Apple...

1 day ago