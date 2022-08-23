Laura Whitmore Quits ‘Love Island’ Saying the Show Has Become ‘Very Difficult’

Laura Whitmore is out as the host of the United Kingdom reality series Love Island.

Two and a half years after she replaced the original host, her late friend Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020 — Laura Whitmore says she is leaving the show.

Whitmore wrote Monday on social media that ​​”Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.” “There are some aspects of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa and my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series, and it turned into three series.

Laura Whitmore added that “I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Last month, Laura Whitmore announced an upcoming true-crime show, Laura Whitmore Investigates. She also said she would star in a London production of 2:22 A Ghost Story beginning September 6. Laura Whitmore added, “Come see me on stage making my West End debut in this critically acclaimed psychological thriller.”

In response to Laura Whitmore’s departure, ITV released a statement: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the program but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”+