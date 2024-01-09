Kieran Culkin Had 3 Choice Words for Pedro Pascal After Beating Him at Golden Globes

The annual Golden Globe Awards took place this past weekend, and the ceremony was filled with iconic cultural moments. From hosts taking shots at Taylor Swift to some of the wildest outfits we’ve seen on the red carpet, one moment stands out: Kieran Culkin calling out Pedro Pascal during his speech.

Twenty years after his first nomination, Kieran Culkin finally secured his first Golden Globe at the Sunday night awards ceremony. Culkin had some tough competition for the title of Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Drama. His role as Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession helped him come out on top. Other nominees included Brian Cox, Gary Oldman, and Pedro Pascal, whom Culkin infamously called out in his acceptance speech.

Culkin took an interesting approach to his speech, which he started by asking the applauding audience to “sit down” and then burping into the microphone. He apologized, blaming his “indigestion”, and then referenced his wife, Jazz Charlton. “I’ve blown it already, Jazz,” Culkin said. “You were right. You said, ‘Just say thanks and leave’. You were right.” Culkin also referenced Igby Goes Down, which earned him the first of four nominations throughout his career.

kieran culkin’s incredible, hilarious, and touching acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/MYZ9PSEHKs — bat! (@noplotjustvibes) January 8, 2024

Culkin then addressed one of his fellow nominees, continuing, “ I was nominated for a Golden Globe like twenty years ago, and when that moment passed, I remember thinking I would never be in this room again. Which was fine, whatever, but thanks to Succession I’ve been in here a couple of times. It’s nice, but I’d sort of accepted that I was never going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment.”

Culkin held up his award and quickly added, “Suck it, Pedro! Sorry! Mine!”

The cameras panned to Pedro Pascal in the audience, who laughed and jokingly pretended to cry at Kieran Culkin’s call-out. Kieran thanked the writers and cast of Succession, saying, “Everybody that showed up that believed in this thing, that was very cool. This isn’t mine, this is one for the team.” Culkin was urged to finish his speech, saying, “I know, wrap it up!”

Pedro Pascal pretends to cry after Kieran Culkin’s speech. Credit: Youtube/Kotaku

“I’m going to really quickly just thank three amazing women in my life. My manager, without whom I wouldn’t have a career, my wife Jazz for putting up with…this and all the…that comes with it. And my wonderful mum. Mum, thank you so much for doing everything you did for us. You’re an amazing woman.”

Culkin wasn’t the only one from Succession who took home a Golden Globe. The series won four awards, including Best Television Series—Drama. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, won Best Female Actor in a Television Series–Drama. Matthew Macfayden took home the award for Best Supporting Male Actor—Television for his portrayal of character Tom Wambsgans.

Oppenheimer was also praised, winning five awards. Many were surprised that The Last of Us, an apocalyptic drama featuring Pedro Pascal, didn’t do very well at the Golden Globes. Despite being nominated in three categories, the series didn’t win any awards.