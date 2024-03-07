Jujutsu Kaisen: Anime of the Year

Anime is continuously gaining popularity, with classics like One Piece, Attack on Titans, Hunter x Hunter, and recent hit releases like Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer. However, as we reflect on the list of shounen anime releases from the past year, one title shines above the rest – Jujutsu Kaisen. This anime has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with its gripping storyline, powerful characters, and stunning animation. Here are all the reasons why Jujitsu Kaisen is the greatest anime of the year.

Captivating Storyline

Credit: Crunchyroll

One of the biggest appeals to Jujutsu Kaisen is its storyline. Following the high school student Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna. While the first season introduces viewers to the world, its protagonists, and antagonists, the second season makes this anime so hyped.

With a fantastic selection of characters and their powers on full display, the audience gets in on all the action. Additionally, Season Two stems away from the conventional heroic narrative, exploring the darker aspects of its universe. This season offers a deeper understanding of how grim the world could be, even a heroic one.

Perfect Characters?

Credit: Crunchyroll

I purposely put a question mark because it may seem absurd to say perfect, but I can’t describe the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen any less. It is perfectly drawn and perfectly characterized for the audience to appeal to.

Beginning with our protagonist, Yuji, a fifteen-year-old, joins this journey to kill Ryomen Sukuna. Well, Yuji becomes the unwilling vessel for Sukuna from the jump of the series. This duality creates a compelling contrast in Yuji’s character as he tries to maintain his humanity while battling the darkness of Sukuna.

Satoru Gojou is undeniably a fan favourite in Jujutsu Kaisen, and for good reason. His character embodies charisma and power, captivating audiences with his personality and immaculate abilities. Not only does Gojou possess some of the most extraordinary powers, but he also exudes an unparalleled level of confidence and charm that makes him instantly likable. His status as the most handsome anime character further solidifies his appeal among fans.

Credit: Crunchyroll

The buzz surrounding this season is undeniable, especially on social media platforms like TikTok. With Jujutsu Kaisen characters dominating edits that have reached over a million likes, it’s clear that fans are fully immersed in the series. The singer, Usher, has even posted himself cosplaying Gojou since one of his songs charted because of its use in a Gojou edit.

The popularity of this season is seen on TikTok. The edits made of these characters have reached over a million likes. The singer Usher posts cosplaying Gojou because one of his songs charted due to being used in a Gojou edit. This is the first crossover between pop culture and anime that has gained such popularity, showing how impactful Jujutsu Kaisen is.

However, it’s not just Gojou and Yuji who possess compelling attributes; nearly every character in Jujutsu Kaisen has intriguing and remarkable characteristics.

Stunning Animation

Credit: Crunchyroll

If the storyline and characters aren’t enough to grab your attention, let’s discuss how beautiful the animation was.

Jujutsu Kaisen pushes the boundaries of animation with innovative stylistic choices that set it apart from its previous seasons and the anime genre. Studio MAPPA brought the series to life, delivering fluid fight scenes and visually stunning landscapes that leave viewers in awe.

When watching this season, the choice of animation immerses the viewers in what is happening. Emotions, themes, settings, and periods are depicted well, drawing audiences deeper into the narrative. Each frame resonates with such authenticity and detail that it’s hard to tear oneself away. Jujutsu Kaisen’s animation doesn’t just complement the story—it elevates it, leaving audiences longing for more.