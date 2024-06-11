From The Page to The Screen: Romance Film Adaptations Are Back

“Romance movies are so back,” fans of the genre have cheered as romcoms have returned to the big screen and newly released romance movies have flooded the landing pages of all streaming platforms. As romance fans adoringly watch the revival of the genre in cinema, one thing has been missing: romance film adaptations.

Taking a look back at romance films, adaptations of novels and famous pieces of literature have always been the backbone of the beloved genre: The Notebook, Romeo and Juliet, Pride & Prejudice… If anyone were to name their top five romance movies, film adaptations would most likely occupy a few of those spots.

A still from the iconic film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling romance novel, “The Notebook.” Credit: YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Over the past year, Hollywood has been reminded that people love romance, a highly profitable genre. This has led to studios and filmmakers racing to get their hands on the best and most popular romance novels. As a result, romance film adaptations are back in full swing. They seem to be taking over the future of the film industry at the moment. Here is a look at some romance writers who have film adaptations of their best-selling novels in the making. Romance fanatics, these are some new releases to keep an eye out for.

Colleen Hoover

Love or hate her, it is undeniable that Colleen Hoover has been killing it and has become a well-known bestseller. Multiple controversies surrounding her have appeared on social media due to how she approaches sensitive topics in her writing. This has drawn even more attention to the highly anticipated film adaptation of her 2016 bestseller It Ends With Us.

First trailer for ‘IT ENDS WITH US,’ starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.



In theaters August 9.



pic.twitter.com/1chLWt3a0c — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 16, 2024

The novel has garnered a dedicated fanbase that has been eagerly awaiting the adaptation since before it was officially announced. The story is known for its complex characters that fans are excited to be seen portrayed by actors Blake Lively (Lily Bloom) and Justin Baldoni (Ryle Kincaid). Justin Baldoni is also directing the movie as well.

It Ends With Us is set to be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.

Taylor Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid is known for multiple bestsellers including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones and the Six. Daisy Jones and the Six, had its spotlight when it became a television series on Prime Video in 2023. The success of the series only increased fans’ pleas to make the viral hit The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo a movie.

‘The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid is being adapted into a Netflix movie. (via Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Ncm3OLsZQM — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 24, 2022

Fans were overjoyed when it was announced that it is going to be made into a Netflix film. The story follows a legendary Hollywood actress and the secrets she reveals to a young journalist about fame and love.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is in the early stages of production. It does not yet have a release date. The film will be directed by Leslye Headland and released on Netflix.

Carley Fortune

Carley Fortune has been taking the world of romance by storm in a quick amount of time with her summer bestsellers: Every Summer After, Meet Me At The Lake, and This Summer Will Be Different. With only three novels published, has gained a fair amount of attention and well-deserved praise.

Fans were beyond excited that this quickly led to her first movie deal. In August of 2023, it was announced that Meet Me At The Lake is going to be made into a movie. The film rights to the love story of Will Baxter and Fern Brookbanks have been brought by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! It will be their first feature film together as well as Carley Fortune’s first film adaptation.

#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle's #Netflix collaboration unveils a £3 million film adaptation of 'Meet Me At The Lake,' along with two unscripted shows. pic.twitter.com/ofEEYncWYj — Discernatively (@discernatively) March 16, 2024

Meet Me At The Lake is in the early stages of production and does not yet have a release date. The film will be released on Netflix.

Emily Henry

Since the release of Beach Read in 2020, Emily Henry has been releasing hit after hit. Her “Big 5” romance novels have become a staple in every romance lover’s library: Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story. With the love these novels have received, it was no surprise to readers when three of these stories were picked up to be made into film adaptations.

Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers are all getting film adaptations in the upcoming years! People We Meet On Vacation was announced first in October of 2022. It will be directed by Brett Haley. Book Lovers was announced next in March of 2023. It has been picked up by the production company Tango. Beach read was announced last in April of 2023. It will be directed by Yulin Kuang.

yulin kuang, the director and script writer of the movie adaptation of beach read, via instagram. pic.twitter.com/1x4UfTWCpI — written by emily henry (@emilyhenryverse) April 10, 2023

With how quickly these books were picked up before Happy Place, and Funny Story were even released, fans are assuming these two will be picked up for films eventually as well. Emily Henry is set to be the Nicholas Sparks of romcoms, supplying us with an ample amount of romance film adaptations in the years to come!

I can not wait to see how these adaptations breathe new life into these stories and offer fresh perspectives on age-old themes of love, passion, and heartbreak. Catch me crying into my popcorn and squealing out loud in the movie theater for every release!