Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

From The Page to The Screen: Romance Film Adaptations Are Back

From Colleen Hoover to Emily Henry, the most popular authors in the romance genre are bringing back romance film adaptations.

Published

An organized bookshelf on a wall.
Credit: Shutterstock/Floral Deco

“Romance movies are so back,” fans of the genre have cheered as romcoms have returned to the big screen and newly released romance movies have flooded the landing pages of all streaming platforms. As romance fans adoringly watch the revival of the genre in cinema, one thing has been missing: romance film adaptations.

Taking a look back at romance films, adaptations of novels and famous pieces of literature have always been the backbone of the beloved genre: The Notebook, Romeo and Juliet, Pride & Prejudice… If anyone were to name their top five romance movies, film adaptations would most likely occupy a few of those spots.

A clip from the iconic film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' bestselling romance novel, "The Notebook."
A still from the iconic film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling romance novel, “The Notebook.” Credit: YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Over the past year, Hollywood has been reminded that people love romance, a highly profitable genre. This has led to studios and filmmakers racing to get their hands on the best and most popular romance novels. As a result, romance film adaptations are back in full swing. They seem to be taking over the future of the film industry at the moment. Here is a look at some romance writers who have film adaptations of their best-selling novels in the making. Romance fanatics, these are some new releases to keep an eye out for.

Colleen Hoover

Love or hate her, it is undeniable that Colleen Hoover has been killing it and has become a well-known bestseller. Multiple controversies surrounding her have appeared on social media due to how she approaches sensitive topics in her writing. This has drawn even more attention to the highly anticipated film adaptation of her 2016 bestseller It Ends With Us.

The novel has garnered a dedicated fanbase that has been eagerly awaiting the adaptation since before it was officially announced. The story is known for its complex characters that fans are excited to be seen portrayed by actors Blake Lively (Lily Bloom) and Justin Baldoni (Ryle Kincaid). Justin Baldoni is also directing the movie as well.

It Ends With Us is set to be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.

Taylor Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid is known for multiple bestsellers including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones and the Six. Daisy Jones and the Six, had its spotlight when it became a television series on Prime Video in 2023. The success of the series only increased fans’ pleas to make the viral hit The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo a movie.

Fans were overjoyed when it was announced that it is going to be made into a Netflix film. The story follows a legendary Hollywood actress and the secrets she reveals to a young journalist about fame and love.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is in the early stages of production. It does not yet have a release date. The film will be directed by Leslye Headland and released on Netflix.

Carley Fortune

Carley Fortune has been taking the world of romance by storm in a quick amount of time with her summer bestsellers: Every Summer After, Meet Me At The Lake, and This Summer Will Be Different. With only three novels published, has gained a fair amount of attention and well-deserved praise.

Fans were beyond excited that this quickly led to her first movie deal. In August of 2023, it was announced that Meet Me At The Lake is going to be made into a movie. The film rights to the love story of Will Baxter and Fern Brookbanks have been brought by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! It will be their first feature film together as well as Carley Fortune’s first film adaptation.

Meet Me At The Lake is in the early stages of production and does not yet have a release date. The film will be released on Netflix.

Emily Henry

Since the release of Beach Read in 2020, Emily Henry has been releasing hit after hit. Her “Big 5” romance novels have become a staple in every romance lover’s library: Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story. With the love these novels have received, it was no surprise to readers when three of these stories were picked up to be made into film adaptations.

Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers are all getting film adaptations in the upcoming years! People We Meet On Vacation was announced first in October of 2022. It will be directed by Brett Haley. Book Lovers was announced next in March of 2023. It has been picked up by the production company Tango. Beach read was announced last in April of 2023. It will be directed by Yulin Kuang.

With how quickly these books were picked up before Happy Place, and Funny Story were even released, fans are assuming these two will be picked up for films eventually as well. Emily Henry is set to be the Nicholas Sparks of romcoms, supplying us with an ample amount of romance film adaptations in the years to come!

I can not wait to see how these adaptations breathe new life into these stories and offer fresh perspectives on age-old themes of love, passion, and heartbreak. Catch me crying into my popcorn and squealing out loud in the movie theater for every release!

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Azlyn is a 20-year-old student at Ohio University who has a love for writing about everything entertainment. She's all about pop music, early 2000s movies, and trending romance novels. With her finger on the pulse of pop culture and a talent for spotting the next big thing, she's always on the hunt for the latest scoop to share with her fellow entertainment enthusiasts.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

A screenshot of one of Knight's TikToks, with the caption "it's just weird basically living with someone on tour for 10+ years and not knowing that they were harming people that whole time, Otto Wood serial killer allegations is never a suggested search I thought I''d see." A screenshot of one of Knight's TikToks, with the caption "it's just weird basically living with someone on tour for 10+ years and not knowing that they were harming people that whole time, Otto Wood serial killer allegations is never a suggested search I thought I''d see."

Celebrity

So… Apparently Waterparks’ Drummer Is A Serial Killer….

As if going independent and releasing a single wasn't enough, Waterparks are now having to juggle some serious allegations....

10 hours ago
Chandros Portrait of William Shakespeare. Chandros Portrait of William Shakespeare.

Entertainment

5 Unusual Shakespeare Movies to Check Out

Shakespeare can be entertaining, once out of English class. Many film adaptations of the Bard's work prove this.

12 hours ago
Colin Bridgerton kissing the hand of Penelope featherington Colin Bridgerton kissing the hand of Penelope featherington

Entertainment

Is Bridgerton Losing its Spark?

The new season of Bridgerton has hit our screens, but are we growing tired of watching the siblings fall in love? Is it time...

17 hours ago
Audience at a music festival Audience at a music festival

Music

Cross the Tracks Festival Review: Triumph or Disaster?

Cross the Tracks is the best R&B festival in London, but with cancelled headliners and a messy schedule, was this year's event worth it?

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2022 Trill! Mag