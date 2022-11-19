‘Disenchanted’: What Is The Plot Of Enchanted Sequel?

Disenchanted is a musical fantasy romance film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey that follows the events of its predecessor, Enchanted. Adam Shankman is the director of this movie. Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Adams are the producers, and Jo Burn and Sunil Perkash are involved as executive producers. Brigitte Hales did the screenplay.

The sequel involves some new faces this time.

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe,

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen,

Jayma Mays as Ruby, and

Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip.

What is Disenchanted on Disney+ about?

The disenchanted plot is set more than ten years after Giselle and Robert have married. While New York City was once fascinating for the fairytale character, she started to get “disillusioned” with the city, according to Disney+. So the growing family agrees to move to Monroeville, a sleepy suburban community.

They were trying to find a more fairytale life there, and it was not the “quick fix” Giselle was hoping for. She comes across the local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph). But that wasn’t the happily ever after Giselle was hoping to find. So she decides to turn to the magic of Andalasia for help.

That results in more aftermaths as the entire town becomes a real-life fairy tale, putting her family’s future happiness in danger, Disney+ shares. She set out on a mission to try and undo the spell and may perhaps learn what happily ever after truly means with her family.

