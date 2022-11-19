Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Disenchanted’: What Is The Plot Of Enchanted Sequel?

Avatar photo

Published

Disenchanted, Disenchanted Release Date, Disenchanted cast
Image Credit: Disney +

Disenchanted is a musical fantasy romance film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey that follows the events of its predecessor, Enchanted. Adam Shankman is the director of this movie. Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Adams are the producers, and Jo Burn and Sunil Perkash are involved as executive producers. Brigitte Hales did the screenplay.

The sequel involves some new faces this time.

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe,
Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen,
Jayma Mays as Ruby, and
Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip.

What is Disenchanted on Disney+ about?

The disenchanted plot is set more than ten years after Giselle and Robert have married. While New York City was once fascinating for the fairytale character, she started to get “disillusioned” with the city, according to Disney+. So the growing family agrees to move to Monroeville, a sleepy suburban community.

They were trying to find a more fairytale life there, and it was not the “quick fix” Giselle was hoping for. She comes across the local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph). But that wasn’t the happily ever after Giselle was hoping to find. So she decides to turn to the magic of Andalasia for help.

That results in more aftermaths as the entire town becomes a real-life fairy tale, putting her family’s future happiness in danger, Disney+ shares. She set out on a mission to try and undo the spell and may perhaps learn what happily ever after truly means with her family.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

Do Jen and Ben end up together in Dead to Me season 3? (spoilers)

In Dead to Me season 3, Jen and Judy recover from the hospital hit-and-run car accident, which drops surprising news for the inseparable pair....

7 mins ago
SWAT season 6 episode 6, SWAT season 6, SWAT SWAT season 6 episode 6, SWAT season 6, SWAT

Entertainment

When Will SWAT Season 6, Episode 6 Air On CBS?

SWAT finally has a new episode. So far, the season has done a great job in demonstrating the different dynamics that have changed since...

10 mins ago
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Sex Lives of College Girls new season The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Sex Lives of College Girls new season

Entertainment

Where Is The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 2 filmed?

Hey Folks, We are back again with new updates. We are here to tell you about filming locations for The Sex Lives of College...

17 mins ago
She Said, She Said plot, She Said cast She Said, She Said plot, She Said cast

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of ‘She Said’?

The winter season has brought us a chilling story with its next movie release, She Said. This biographical drama discusses the journalistic details of...

5 hours ago
Chucky season 3, Chucky season 3 plot, Chucky season 3 cast, Chucky season 3 updates Chucky season 3, Chucky season 3 plot, Chucky season 3 cast, Chucky season 3 updates

Entertainment

Is Chucky Season 3 Coming?

All the horror movie villains have one thing in common: they never really die. For instance- Jason, Freddy, and our favorite possessed doll, Chucky....

5 hours ago
The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Disney’s The Acolyte?

As we know, Disney recently obtained the rights to the famous franchise Star Wars. So, it is very unlikely that content will cease or...

5 hours ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

What were the black, crystal-like protrusions in 1899?

Netflix’s latest mystery series, 1899, is another mind-bending story from the Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese 1899. It guarantees to enthral...

6 hours ago
Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

Are James Marsden’s scars real in Dead to Me season 3?

Dead to Me season 3 is finally here, and many of you have already watched the ten new episodes. The third season is about...

6 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

‘1899’: Who Sings The White Rabbit Cover

The creators of the popular Netflix series Dark have returned to Netflix with their second series, 1899, which is yet another mind-bending story. 1899...

6 hours ago
Cuphead Show season 4, Cuphead Show new season, Cuphead Show season 4 Netflix, Netflix Cuphead Show season 4, Cuphead Show new season, Cuphead Show season 4 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Cuphead Show’ Season 4 Release Updates

The Cuphead Show has come back with its third season on Netflix. It officially contains 11 new episodes, including a few holiday-themed installments. However,...

6 hours ago
The Cuphead Show season 3, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, Netflix The Cuphead Show season 3, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 3 Complete Cast

Mugman and Cuphead are back for more LOLs and misadventures with the release of the 11 new episodes in The Cuphead Show season 3...

6 hours ago
Strange World, Strange World plot, Strange World cast, Strange World disney Strange World, Strange World plot, Strange World cast, Strange World disney

Entertainment

‘Strange World’ Cast: Who stars in the Animated Movie?

Strange World is releasing in theaters on Wednesday, November 23. Strange World will be an important watch for audiences worldwide, as it features an...

7 hours ago