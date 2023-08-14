Connect with us

CNN Overhauls Programming Lineup, Aiming To Lift Ratings

Published

Abby Phillip
Image Source: Abby Phillip of CNN reviews her cell phone ahead of a press conference with President Trump and Duda in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Evan El-Amin @ Shutterstock)

CNN has announced a major overhaul of its programming lineup, introducing a new generation of hosts and increasing diversity in an effort to improve ratings and revamp its content ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The changes will introduce a fresh roster of rising stars to key time slots, aiming to inject diversity and new energy into the network. Some of the key changes include:

  • Abby Phillip, the current host of “Inside Politics Sunday” and a prominent member of CNN’s political coverage, will anchor a new prime-time program at 10 p.m. ET from New York.
  • Laura Coates, recently promoted to chief legal analyst, will host a show at 11 p.m. ET from Washington.
  • Kaitlan Collins, who was appointed to the 9 p.m. ET slot earlier this year, will continue her role.
  • Phil Mattingly, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, will co-anchor “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow.
  • Kasie Hunt, chief national affairs analyst, will host “Early Start.”
  • Pamela Brown, chief investigative correspondent, will host a new 3 p.m. ET show.
  • CNN’s mainstay anchors like Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, and Anderson Cooper will continue to host their current time slots.

CNN is also reimagining its weekend lineup to attract viewers on Saturday mornings, with changes that include new hosts and focused shows.

These sweeping changes come after CNN’s former CEO, Chris Licht, was fired earlier this year. The network aims to boost ratings and refresh its programming, capitalizing on its younger, up-and-coming talent to position itself for the future. The new lineup is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen CNN’s position as a trusted name in news and prepare for the upcoming presidential cycle.

The network’s interim leadership team is optimistic that this revamp will not only improve ratings but also continue CNN’s tradition of reporting excellence across different platforms and dayparts.

The changes in CNN’s programming lineup are a significant step for the network as it seeks to adapt to changing viewer preferences and maintain its relevance in a highly competitive media landscape. With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, the network recognizes the importance of providing fresh perspectives and diverse voices to engage viewers and provide comprehensive coverage of key events.

The new hosts and shows reflect CNN’s commitment to featuring experienced journalists and storytellers who can approach news with versatility, determination, and empathy. By expanding the range and depth of its programming, CNN aims to reinforce its reputation as a reliable and trustworthy source of news.

The strategic decision to focus on younger and up-and-coming talent also highlights CNN’s recognition of the evolving media consumption habits of younger audiences. The network understands that attracting a new generation of viewers requires content that resonates with their interests and concerns.

In recent years, cable news networks have faced challenges in maintaining viewership and adapting to the digital age. The rise of online platforms and social media has transformed how people access and consume news. By refreshing its lineup and leveraging the strengths of its talented hosts, CNN aims to remain a relevant and influential player in the news industry.

The success of CNN’s revamped programming will ultimately be determined by viewer response and ratings. As the new lineup rolls out in the coming weeks, all eyes will be on how these changes impact CNN’s reach, influence, and ability to deliver high-quality journalism in a rapidly changing media landscape.

