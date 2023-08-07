Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Donald Trump’s lawyer claims efforts to overturn the 2020 election were only ‘aspirational,’ not criminal

Donald Trump’s attorney argues that attempts to reverse the 2020 election were deemed ‘aspirational’ rather than criminal.
Avatar photo

Published

Donald Trump‘s legal team is waging a fiery defense against the latest criminal indictment brought forth by federal prosecutors, asserting that his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were mere “aspirational” requests and thus protected under the umbrella of “free speech.” As the legal battleground intensifies, Trump’s attorneys are crafting a narrative that seeks to navigate the fine line between expressing opinions and crossing the threshold into criminal conduct.

The indictment, unveiled last week, thrusts into the spotlight a phone call in which Trump urged Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” a specific number of votes, enough to secure victory in the state. John Lauro, a lawyer representing Trump, took to the airwaves to challenge the notion of this being a direct order, terming it an “aspirational ask.” Lauro emphasized that Trump’s act of requesting was not tantamount to action, drawing a clear distinction between words and deeds.

Lauro’s defense extends to other instances, such as Trump’s call on his vice-president, Mike Pence, to halt the counting of states’ electoral college votes on January 6, 2021. Once again, the term “aspirational” takes center stage, with Lauro asserting that this was merely a plea, not a command.

The battleground shifts to the First Amendment, as Trump’s legal team underscores his right to express views and opinions on the 2020 elections. Lauro’s argument seeks to shield Trump’s statements under the protective umbrella of free speech, a constitutional cornerstone.

Yet, the prosecution paints a different picture. Federal prosecutors have charged Trump with criminal counts including defrauding the US and conspiring to obstruct official proceedings. They allege that Trump orchestrated the participation of fabricated representatives from seven states in the electoral college, a charge that hinges on the murky realm of criminal intent.

This legal tango is shaping up to be a defining moment in Trump’s post-presidential journey. As he faces a potential third criminal case this year, Trump’s legal team is navigating treacherous waters, treading a fine line between fervent defense and the perils of facing mounting criminal charges.

Trump’s fury is palpable as he reacts to what he views as a grave legal threat. He has taken to social media to express his intent to seek recusal of the assigned judge and even a change of venue. The choice of venue becomes critical, with Trump’s attorneys favoring West Virginia, a state where Trump had previously found support.

In the midst of it all, the narrative of “aspirational” requests takes center stage, a testament to the complexity of legal battles fought not just in the courtroom, but also in the court of public opinion. As the legal drama unfolds, the nation watches with bated breath, awaiting the resolution of a pivotal chapter in the intricate saga of American politics.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Donald Trump, Abortion, Abortion Laws Donald Trump, Abortion, Abortion Laws

News

Donald Trump allies in Michigan charged with felonies involving voting machines, illegal ‘testing’

Trump allies in Michigan charged with felonies related to voting machines and illegal 'testing.'

5 days ago
Donald Trump, Abortion, Abortion Laws Donald Trump, Abortion, Abortion Laws

News

Donald Trump Faces Major New Charges in Documents Case

The situation surrounding former President Donald Trump and the charges against him has taken a significant turn, with the Justice Department adding new counts...

July 28, 2023
Donald Trump, Abortion, Abortion Laws Donald Trump, Abortion, Abortion Laws

News

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Meet With Prosecutors as Election Interference Charges Loom

Trump's Lawyers Hold Meetings with Prosecutors Amid Looming Election Interference Charges

July 28, 2023
Abortion ban DeSantis Abortion ban DeSantis

Politics

Florida’s Six-Week Abortion Ban: DeSantis Clashes With Trump In Fiery Exchange

Criticism Targets Journalists as DeSantis Stumbles, CNN Receives Backlash for Hosting Donald Trump over Abortion law.

May 16, 2023

Politics

Donald Trump Appears in Court for Tuesday Arraignment

Trump is currently facing 30 charges in a grand jury indictment.

April 4, 2023
trump is not above the law trump is not above the law

Politics

Why E. Jean Carroll is Suing Donald Trump

Donald Trump faces civil suit for defamation after denying rape allegations.

March 14, 2023

Opinion

Should the Rich and Famous Be Held Accountable for Bad Behavior?

What do Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Kanye West have in common? A lot of money, a big following, and bad behavior.

December 5, 2022

Politics

Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be His Running Mate for the 2024 Presidential Election

The rapper revealed when he announced his bid for the White House, the former president began 'screaming at him'.

November 30, 2022

Social Media

The Irony of Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ App

Need more proof that we're living in a dystopian age?

September 18, 2022

Politics

Did Donald Trump Actually Have His Trousers On Backwards?

As dignified as ever...

June 9, 2021

Social Media

Donald Trump’s New Media Site Comes To An Abrupt End

The former United States President's highly anticipated website has been taken down.

June 7, 2021

News

Trump is Being Sued $22.9 Million for Calling COVID-19 the “China Virus”

#StopAsianHate

June 5, 2021