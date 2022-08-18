‘Blue Lock’: Crunchyroll Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

The popular anime Blue Lock created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro will be the year’s standout anime series. Millions of fans have been waiting for this series since 2018, and it’s not too much longer for us to wait now.

Blue Lock is supposed to be released on Saturday, October. 8th, 2022 on Crunchyroll. The number of episodes the first season will have is still not known. However, at least 12 episodes can be expected.

Plot



The story revolves around a talented soccer athlete named Isagi Youichi. Isagi regrets missing the opportunity to score the winning shot during Nationals. Fortunately, later on, Isagi gets invited to participate in a training program named “Blue Lock. ” In this program, he will train hundreds of athletes to become the best striker. The goal is to fulfill Ego Jinpachi’s wish to “destroy Japanese loser football” and create the greatest soccer player in Japan.

It was too good of an opportunity for Isagi to miss. So, he accepts and sets on a tumultuous journey where he will be shaped into an athlete that isn’t afraid to take the winning shot.

The cast of this series includes

Kazuki Ura as Isagi Youichi

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Souma Saitou as Hyouma Chigiri

Yuuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishirou Nagi

Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou

Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego

Yuuma Uchida as Reo Mikage

Shuugo Nakamura as Gin

Gagamaru

Haikyuu!! ‘s Tetsuaki Watanabe is the director for this series. Fruit Basket’s Taku Kishimoto and Overlord’s Fumiyuki Gou will serve as this series’s composers and sound directors.