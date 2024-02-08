BBC Show With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Gets a Second Season

A 100% perfect rating from Rotten Tomatoes is rare, but was an easy achievement for Dreaming Whilst Black.

The hit BBC TV show features Adjani Salmon as Kwabena, a man who is dreaming of starting a new life and pursuing a new career.

In the first series, the plot follows the main character, Kwabena, who is currently in what the show depicts as a dead-end job. However, he has dreams of one day having a successful and decorated career, in contrast to his current one.

The job he aspires to is being a filmmaker, which is loosely based on Salmon himself.

However, attaining this dream career is not all smooth sailing. His issues include financial worries, love problems, and having to confront his own sense of reality.

The show was written by Ali Hughes and Adjani Salmon, with the first season airing in July 2023 on BBC Three. The pilot of the show would run two years before it would come to the BBC. It initially aired as a webcast.

You can watch the trailer for the show below:

What was the reception for the first season like?

The first season of the show got overwhelmingly positive reviews, with particular praise for Adjani Salmon.

The Evening Standard gave the first season four stars out of five and said it achieved what it had set out to do: “It’s funny, engaging and informative.”

The Hollywood Reporter gave a positive description of the show. They called it: “wry and cutting about the racist microaggressions our leads are subjected to.”

Nicole Vassell of The Independent said the show was original, as well as “laugh-out-loud funny.”

Dreaming Whilst Black season two is coming

This week, confirmation arrived of a second season of the acclaimed show.

Dreaming Whilst Black fans expressed joy at this announcement. One fan wrote on X: “Love this show so much and can’t wait for more.”

Another fan on X wrote that the news was fantastic and that they were very happy to hear of a second season.

In announcing the second season, Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, said: “Dreaming Whilst Black really resonated with BBC viewers who felt the warmth and humor radiating from Adjani Salmon’s brilliant comic creation.

“It was a no-brainer for us to press go again on this multi-award winning series, and we can’t wait to see more.”

📢 It's official. Dreaming Whilst Black will be back for a second series!



"Like season one, our goal is to end up being shared in the Aunties WhatsApp Groups," says co-creator and co-writer Adjani Salmon



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/r7vFuw6LvA pic.twitter.com/9IT8iWjFfU — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 5, 2024

What changes have streaming services undergone recently?

The second season announcement comes as necessary relief after major changes to top streaming services in recent months.

For example, Amazon Prime has introduced short ads in the middle of streaming your favorite TV shows or movies.

Netflix has also looked at phasing out their cheapest monthly plan at £6.99 each month. This change means viewers will now have to pay £10.99 a month to go ad-free.

Netflix, as well as Disney Plus, have also started to crack down on password sharing, with prices increasing for those wanting to share their account outside of their household.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation on a release date for the second season of Dreaming Whilst Black.

You can stream all of series one on BBC iPlayer.