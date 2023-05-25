Barbie’s Soundtrack Lineup Unveiled, Featuring an All-Star Cast – And Yes, It’s Incredible

Get ready for a star-studded extravaganza because Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie movie just took the excitement to a whole new level with its incredible accompanying soundtrack.

Brace yourself for the musical talent about to grace Barbie the Album, announced by Atlantic Records on May 25. This lineup is absolutely stacked with top-notch artists who are bringing their A-game to this project.

We’re talking about powerhouses like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice (aka Spice Girls), Khalid, Karol G, and HAIM. But hold on, that’s not all! Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, FIFTY FIFTY, Kali, GAYLE, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, and PinkPantheress will also bless our ears with their incredible talents.

Now, here’s a surprise that’ll make your heart skip a beat: Ryan Gosling himself, who plays the dashing Ken in the movie, will also grace the soundtrack with his musical prowess.

And guess what? This star-studded lineup is just the beginning. The announcement hinted at the arrival of more fantastic artists yet to be revealed—more Barbies and Kens ready to bring their magic to the mix.

Mark your calendars because the album is dropping on the same day the Barbie movie hits the screens—July 21. It’s going to be an unforgettable day of music and cinema magic.

But wait, there’s more! If you thought the music roster was already mind-blowing, hold onto your seats because the Greta Gerwig-directed film has even more celebrity surprises in store. Prepare to be wowed by the likes of America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, and Nicola Coughlan. This movie is pulling out all the stops to deliver an unforgettable experience.

So, get ready to sing along, dance, and be swept away by the enchantment of Barbie the Album and the star-studded Barbie movie. It’s going to be a sensational journey that will leave us all wanting more.