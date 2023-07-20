All You Need To Know About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

The upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules promises to be filled with drama and new developments. While the rest of the cast is moving forward with filming, one major exception is Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel. She has not signed on for the new season, and negotiations between her team and Bravo are ongoing. Leviss recently left a mental health treatment facility after spending two months there, and she has decided to go by her government name moving forward.

As filming commenced, the cast seems to be embracing the new season with enthusiasm. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who announced the end of their relationship earlier this year, were seen filming together at a bar co-owned by Sandoval, TomTom. They appeared to be having a good time, and Madix was even seen dancing and interacting with the crowd.

However, the tension between some cast members is evident, particularly when it comes to Sandoval. In a heated argument with Scheana Shay outside Sur Lounge, Shay expressed her frustration, saying, “If you hadn’t f**ked Raquel,” before storming off. This exchange highlights the complexities of the relationships within the group and suggests that the upcoming season will delve into unresolved issues.

Amidst all the drama, Bravo is looking to bring in new cast members to refresh the show for its 11th season. Lala Kent and Katie Maloney are reportedly searching within their friend groups to find potential new additions to the cast.

As the negotiations with Rachel Leviss continue, the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast is moving full steam ahead, providing fans with plenty of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. With new cast members potentially joining the mix and unresolved tensions between the existing members, season 11 promises to be one filled with twists, turns, and emotional moments.

July 25, 2023 — Vanderpump Rules Cast Continues Filming Amidst Tensions

As filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 progresses, tensions within the cast remain palpable. The absence of Rachel Leviss has left a noticeable void, and her unresolved contract negotiations are still a topic of discussion among the other cast members.

Despite the ongoing drama, the show must go on, and the rest of the cast has been seen filming in various locations. On July 20th, the cast headed to Lake Tahoe, California, for what promises to be an eventful trip. James Kennedy, the DJ and reality star, reunited with his former fiancée Rachel Leviss’ dog, Graham Cracker, during the Lake Tahoe filming. The emotional moment was captured on camera, and Kennedy’s love and care for the canine companion were evident.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix has been balancing her time between the show and her commitment to compete on Dancing With the Stars. The 38-year-old reality TV star has been seen dancing and having a great time at TomTom, the bar co-owned by her ex, Tom Sandoval. Despite their past relationship, both Sandoval and Madix are seemingly able to put aside their differences and film together for the show.

As the season unfolds, fans can expect a mix of emotions, confrontations, and new relationships. The addition of potential new cast members has sparked excitement among viewers, eager to see fresh faces and dynamics within the group. Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s efforts to find suitable candidates indicate that the show is ready to inject new energy into its upcoming season.

While Rachel Leviss’ absence is felt, her decision to focus on her mental health and go by her government name shows a commitment to her well-being and personal growth. As her negotiations continue, the rest of the cast remains committed to providing an entertaining and engaging season for the loyal Vanderpump Rules audience.

With filming ongoing, the cast’s interactions and emotions will continue to be captured on camera, giving fans a front-row seat to the drama, laughter, and friendships that have made Vanderpump Rules a beloved reality show. As the cast navigates their personal lives and relationships amidst the pressures of filming, the upcoming season promises to be an unforgettable one for both the cast and viewers alike.