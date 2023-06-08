Connect with us

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Finale: Explosive Reunion Ends in Predictable Chaos

The producers hinted at an exciting surprise in the final episode of the reunion, but they didn’t require any additional gimmicks to attract viewers to the already captivating and intense show.
Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. (Bravo/Nicole Weingart/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. (Bravo/Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

The season finale of “Vanderpump Rules” reunion promised a “super-explosive event,” and while it delivered on the drama, it didn’t quite live up to the bombshell revelations fans were hoping for. The reunion focused on the scandalous affair between castmates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, who had cheated on Ariana Madix, Tom’s girlfriend of nine years and a fellow cast member.

The controversy surrounding the affair had already made headlines when it broke into the mainstream news cycle earlier in the year. As fans eagerly awaited the reunion episodes, the cast members began sharing details of the affair on social media and in various interviews. Speculations, rumors, and wild theories spread like wildfire among fans, heightening the anticipation for the final reveal.

During the reunion, tensions ran high as Ariana and the other cast members confronted Raquel about her role in the affair. Insults and barbs were exchanged, and moderator Andy Cohen probed for more details. While the exchanges were intense, they didn’t provide the jaw-dropping revelations fans were expecting.

However, a glimmer of hope arose when the screen displayed a message indicating Raquel’s final interview of the season, setting the stage for a potential bombshell. Raquel, visibly in pain, expressed her desire to tell the truth, confessing that she had been deceitful throughout. She admitted that she and Sandoval had lied about the number of times they had slept together, contemplated joining Ariana and Tom in a “throuple,” and even hooked up with Tom while Ariana was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral.

While these revelations might have been shocking in a different context, fans had already deduced most of the information through rumors and social media speculation. The lack of true bombshells disappointed some viewers, who felt let down by the anticlimactic nature of the reveals. Instead, the revelations only added insult to injury for Ariana, as it became evident that Tom and Raquel had been caught in additional lies.

Despite the absence of major twists, the reunion captivated audiences with its intense emotions. Ariana’s anger and fury were palpable as she hurled colorful insults at Raquel, and her disdain for Tom was evident. Tom, who had previously blamed Ariana’s behavior for his infidelity, found himself in tears on stage. Raquel remained relatively emotionless during the reunion but revealed her fear of going against Tom’s wishes due to losing friends as a result of the affair.

While the lack of shocking revelations may have disappointed some fans, the unhinged season of “Vanderpump Rules” has been a ratings success for Bravo. The drama-filled episodes have broken records, ensuring that the network considers it a win.

The explosive and chaotic season of “Vanderpump Rules” came to a tumultuous end with the much-anticipated reunion episodes. While the final reveal may not have lived up to fans’ expectations, the intense emotions and confrontations between the cast members still made for captivating television.

Ariana Madix, who had been betrayed by her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval and her close friend Raquel Leviss, unleashed her fury during the reunion. She didn’t hold back in her scathing remarks, hurling insults and labels at Raquel, branding her as “diabolical,” “demented,” “disgusting,” and even “subhuman.” The intensity of Ariana’s anger was palpable, and it showcased the deep hurt and betrayal she had experienced.

Tom, on the other hand, found himself in tears as he confronted the consequences of his actions. He had previously tried to justify his infidelity by blaming Ariana’s alleged withholding behavior, but his tears on stage revealed a deeper remorse. The raw emotions displayed by both Ariana and Tom exposed the devastating impact the affair had on their relationship.

Raquel, who had faced intense scrutiny throughout the reunion, maintained a relatively emotionless demeanor on stage. However, during her final confessional, she shed tears and acknowledged the gravity of her betrayal. Raquel revealed that Tom had pressured her to lie about the timeline of their cheating, and she admitted her fear of going against his wishes due to the loss of friends resulting from the affair. Her confession added another layer of complexity to the already complicated situation.

While fans may have been hoping for shocking revelations during Raquel’s final interview, the truth she revealed didn’t have the desired impact. Many devoted fans had already pieced together most of the information through their own detective work and the cast’s social media presence. The lack of truly surprising revelations left some viewers feeling disappointed.

However, despite the underwhelming final reveal, the tumultuous season of “Vanderpump Rules” shattered ratings records. The heightened drama and intense conflicts captured the attention of audiences, fueling their discussions and engagement both online and offline. For Bravo, the network behind the show, the season’s success means a clear victory in terms of viewership and buzz.

As the season concluded, fans were left with mixed feelings—disappointed by the lack of bombshell revelations but captivated by the emotional rollercoaster displayed on screen. The aftermath of the affair and the strained relationships within the cast set the stage for future seasons, ensuring that the “Vanderpump Rules” saga will continue to unfold with its signature blend of drama, scandal, and interpersonal conflicts.

