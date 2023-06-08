‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Finale: Explosive Reunion Ends in Predictable Chaos

The season finale of “Vanderpump Rules” reunion promised a “super-explosive event,” and while it delivered on the drama, it didn’t quite live up to the bombshell revelations fans were hoping for. The reunion focused on the scandalous affair between castmates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, who had cheated on Ariana Madix, Tom’s girlfriend of nine years and a fellow cast member.

The controversy surrounding the affair had already made headlines when it broke into the mainstream news cycle earlier in the year. As fans eagerly awaited the reunion episodes, the cast members began sharing details of the affair on social media and in various interviews. Speculations, rumors, and wild theories spread like wildfire among fans, heightening the anticipation for the final reveal.

During the reunion, tensions ran high as Ariana and the other cast members confronted Raquel about her role in the affair. Insults and barbs were exchanged, and moderator Andy Cohen probed for more details. While the exchanges were intense, they didn’t provide the jaw-dropping revelations fans were expecting.

However, a glimmer of hope arose when the screen displayed a message indicating Raquel’s final interview of the season, setting the stage for a potential bombshell. Raquel, visibly in pain, expressed her desire to tell the truth, confessing that she had been deceitful throughout. She admitted that she and Sandoval had lied about the number of times they had slept together, contemplated joining Ariana and Tom in a “throuple,” and even hooked up with Tom while Ariana was out of town for her grandmother’s funeral.

While these revelations might have been shocking in a different context, fans had already deduced most of the information through rumors and social media speculation. The lack of true bombshells disappointed some viewers, who felt let down by the anticlimactic nature of the reveals. Instead, the revelations only added insult to injury for Ariana, as it became evident that Tom and Raquel had been caught in additional lies.

Despite the absence of major twists, the reunion captivated audiences with its intense emotions. Ariana’s anger and fury were palpable as she hurled colorful insults at Raquel, and her disdain for Tom was evident. Tom, who had previously blamed Ariana’s behavior for his infidelity, found himself in tears on stage. Raquel remained relatively emotionless during the reunion but revealed her fear of going against Tom’s wishes due to losing friends as a result of the affair.

While the lack of shocking revelations may have disappointed some fans, the unhinged season of “Vanderpump Rules” has been a ratings success for Bravo. The drama-filled episodes have broken records, ensuring that the network considers it a win.

