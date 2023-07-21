Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

All You Need To Know About Netflix’s Extraction 3

As of my last update in September 2021, there was no official announcement regarding the production or release of “Extraction 3.”

Avatar photo

Published

Extraction
Image Source: Netflix

As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed the production or release of “Extraction 3.” However, there are strong indications that the sequel is in the works and that Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave are interested in continuing the franchise. During TUDUM 2023, Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave teased that “Extraction 3” is in development, suggesting that the project is likely to happen.

The current industry-wide WGA and SAG strikes could potentially impact the timeline for “Extraction 3.” The ongoing strikes have the potential to delay the scriptwriting process and hinder production schedules. The longer the strikes persist, the greater the delay in the release of “Extraction 3” could be.

Given the success and popularity of the first two movies, it seems highly probable that Netflix will eventually greenlight “Extraction 3” once the strikes end and production can move forward. While there is no official release date for the sequel, it is reasonable to expect that “Extraction 3” could arrive sometime in late 2025 or beyond, depending on the resolution of the strikes and the subsequent production timeline.

As fans eagerly await official announcements from Netflix and updates on the progress of “Extraction 3,” they can rest assured that the team behind the franchise has expressed an appetite for more, making the prospect of a third installment very likely.

As fans eagerly await official announcements from Netflix and updates on the progress of “Extraction 3,” they can rest assured that the team behind the franchise has expressed an appetite for more, making the prospect of a third installment very likely. Director Sam Hargrave’s statement that there is already a story in the works for the third movie, coupled with Chris Hemsworth’s interest in returning for “Extraction 3,” further strengthens the possibility of the sequel.

While there might be uncertainties surrounding the release date due to the ongoing strikes and logistical challenges, fans can take comfort in knowing that the creative minds behind “Extraction” are committed to delivering another thrilling chapter in the franchise.

The success of “Extraction” and its sequel, along with the star power of Chris Hemsworth, will likely motivate Netflix to greenlight “Extraction 3” once the strikes are resolved. Given the movie’s action-packed nature and the appeal of the characters portrayed by Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani, fans can look forward to another adrenaline-pumping adventure filled with intense action sequences and gripping storytelling.

As production schedules are highly dependent on the resolution of the strikes and the availability of the cast and crew, it is difficult to provide an exact release prediction for “Extraction 3.” However, late 2025 remains a plausible estimation if all the pieces fall into place. Nevertheless, fans should keep an eye out for further updates from Netflix and the filmmakers to stay informed about the sequel’s progress.

In the meantime, viewers can revisit “Extraction” and “Extraction 2” on Netflix to relive the captivating journey of Tyler Rake and Nik Khan while they eagerly anticipate the continuation of their thrilling adventure in “Extraction 3.” As more information becomes available, fans can rest assured that Netflix will make the much-anticipated announcement and satisfy their appetite for the action-packed franchise.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6. Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6.

TV & Film

Black Mirror Season 6: ‘Joan is Awful’ Review

Exploring the new season of Black Mirror through the unique episode 'Joan is Awful'.

June 21, 2023

TV & Film

Netflix Revamps ‘Viewership’ Formula: What Now Tops Their All-Time Top 10 List?

In a move to provide more transparency and accuracy in measuring viewership, Netflix has revamped its 'viewership' formula

June 21, 2023

TV & Film

Netflix Reveals the Cast for ‘Squid Games’ Season 2

The highly acclaimed and globally popular series 'Squid Game' has unveiled the cast members for its highly anticipated second season.

June 19, 2023
Extraction 2 Extraction 2

TV & Film

‘Extraction 2’ Review: Big, Dumb, and Lacking in Fun Factor

The much-anticipated sequel 'Extraction 2' has arrived, but early reviews suggest that it falls short of its predecessor.

June 16, 2023
firefly lane firefly lane

TV & Film

Does the Netflix Series ‘Firefly Lane’ Offer Meaningful Representations of Women?

Exploring the representation of women within Netflix series 'Firefly Lane.'

June 2, 2023
XO kitty XO kitty

TV & Film

‘XO, Kitty’ Review: An Inclusive and Satisfying Netflix YA Tale

Netflix's original series "XO, Kitty" makes a genuine effort to provide representation and construct meaningful relationships. 

May 30, 2023
May December May December

TV & Film

Netflix Buys ‘May December,’ Featuring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, for $11 Million after Highly Anticipated Cannes Premiere

Netflix has secured the highly anticipated film "May December" by Todd Haynes, which competed at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

May 23, 2023

TV & Film

‘Queen Cleopatra’: How Netflix’s Controversial New Docuseries Fails to Portray Egyptian History Accurately

Netflix is chooses to use the words of people's grandmothers as sources over historical artefacts.

May 17, 2023

TV & Film

How Netflix Series ‘Beef’ Reminded Us About the Importance of Connection

Why the Netflix series 'Beef' is a refreshing and meaningful narrative for audiences

May 11, 2023

TV & Film

Why is Society Obsessed with TV Dads Right Now?

Why is pop culture obsessed with the father figure character archetype?

April 17, 2023

TV & Film

Netflix Secret Codes: How to Quickly Unlock Hidden Movies and TV Shows

Its like unlocking a secret code!

March 31, 2023

TV & Film

Netflix’s Latest Documentary ‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’ Reveals The Sex Entertainment Industry’s Truth

Netflix's latest documentary reveals the rise and controversies of the biggest pornographic video-streaming site Pornhub.

March 28, 2023