All You Need To Know About Netflix’s Extraction 3

As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed the production or release of “Extraction 3.” However, there are strong indications that the sequel is in the works and that Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave are interested in continuing the franchise. During TUDUM 2023, Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave teased that “Extraction 3” is in development, suggesting that the project is likely to happen.

The current industry-wide WGA and SAG strikes could potentially impact the timeline for “Extraction 3.” The ongoing strikes have the potential to delay the scriptwriting process and hinder production schedules. The longer the strikes persist, the greater the delay in the release of “Extraction 3” could be.

Given the success and popularity of the first two movies, it seems highly probable that Netflix will eventually greenlight “Extraction 3” once the strikes end and production can move forward. While there is no official release date for the sequel, it is reasonable to expect that “Extraction 3” could arrive sometime in late 2025 or beyond, depending on the resolution of the strikes and the subsequent production timeline.

As fans eagerly await official announcements from Netflix and updates on the progress of “Extraction 3,” they can rest assured that the team behind the franchise has expressed an appetite for more, making the prospect of a third installment very likely. Director Sam Hargrave’s statement that there is already a story in the works for the third movie, coupled with Chris Hemsworth’s interest in returning for “Extraction 3,” further strengthens the possibility of the sequel.

While there might be uncertainties surrounding the release date due to the ongoing strikes and logistical challenges, fans can take comfort in knowing that the creative minds behind “Extraction” are committed to delivering another thrilling chapter in the franchise.

The success of “Extraction” and its sequel, along with the star power of Chris Hemsworth, will likely motivate Netflix to greenlight “Extraction 3” once the strikes are resolved. Given the movie’s action-packed nature and the appeal of the characters portrayed by Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani, fans can look forward to another adrenaline-pumping adventure filled with intense action sequences and gripping storytelling.

As production schedules are highly dependent on the resolution of the strikes and the availability of the cast and crew, it is difficult to provide an exact release prediction for “Extraction 3.” However, late 2025 remains a plausible estimation if all the pieces fall into place. Nevertheless, fans should keep an eye out for further updates from Netflix and the filmmakers to stay informed about the sequel’s progress.

In the meantime, viewers can revisit “Extraction” and “Extraction 2” on Netflix to relive the captivating journey of Tyler Rake and Nik Khan while they eagerly anticipate the continuation of their thrilling adventure in “Extraction 3.” As more information becomes available, fans can rest assured that Netflix will make the much-anticipated announcement and satisfy their appetite for the action-packed franchise.