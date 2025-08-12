Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

8 Must-Watch New & Returning Anime This Summer

If you’re not sure what to watch this summer, here are 8 of the highlights, both new and returning.

Published

Summer Anime 2025
Sussan Castaneda/YouTube/Adobe Creative Suite

Summer 2025 has loads of anime to sift through, and you may be feeling overwhelmed. How can you tell what to watch? Well, never fear! Let this list be your guide to the new and returning anime. Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, action, or romance, there’s plenty to choose from this anime season.

1. Dandadan Season 2

Main Character, Okarun staring at the camera, now transformed
‘DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE | Official English Trailer’ (Image Credit: Youtube/@GDKIDStv)

Current MAL Score: 8.51

Where to watch: Netflix

One of 2024’s strangest breakout anime, Dandadan, returns after Season 1’s cliffhanger. The series follows spirit medium Momo Ayase and her best friend, Okarun, as they go about Kamigoe City, battling cryptids and ghosts after an encounter with mysterious aliens and the evil spirit, Turbo Granny, brings them closer together.

When a cursed spirit drives Momo’s childhood friend Jiji out of his home, Granny Seiko sends her and Okarun to deal with it, but things are never easy in the world of Dandadan. It’s a season that puts the newest member of the Ayase gang, Jiji, in the spotlight in his journey alongside friends, new and old. If action and humor are what you’re looking for, Dandadan has plenty to go around.

2. The Summer that Hikaru Died

Friends Yoshiki and Hikaru walking with their bikes
‘The Summer Hikaru Died | Official Trailer 1 | Netflix’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@netflixanime)

Current MAL Score: 8.17

Where to watch: Netflix

The Summer That Hikaru Died follows the story of Yoshiki, who learns that his best friend has been replaced by a mysterious creature after dying. Now, having to deal with the grief that he’s left with, Yoshiki must decide what to do as he finds himself getting closer to this new Hikaru. 

It’s a tale of sadness and mystery. While Yoshiki is dealing with complicated feelings, strange events start to plague their village as terrifying creatures start to emerge. If you’re looking for a heartfelt story with mystery and horror mixed in, give this show a try.

3. Sakamoto Days Part 2

Main character Taro Sakamoto angry and serious
‘ Sakamoto Days | Part 2 Global Trailer | Netflix ‘ (Image Credit: YouTube/@Netflix)

Current MAL score: 7.90

Where to watch: Netflix

A great blend of action and laughs, the Sakamoto family returns for round 2. A story about a hitman turned family man, Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto as he protects his family once his past comes back to haunt him. But with some help from the friends he makes along the way, Sakamoto makes it work just as long as he doesn’t break the family’s one rule: No killing. 

In this new season, employees Shin and Lu must face their pasts as they’re hunted down by mad scientists, the mafia, death row inmates, and more. And if they want to help protect Sakamoto and his family, they need to step up to the plate and face their enemies and themselves. A season full of blood-pumping action and lovable character moments, don’t miss out on Sakamoto Days Part 2.

4. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Main character Kaoruko is looking out her window.
‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity | Official Trailer | Netflix’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@netflixanime)

Current MAL score: 8.73

Where to watch: Netflix

In this new drama romance anime, we follow a classic case of star-crossed lovers with a unique twist. Rintarou Tsumugi is a student at Chidori Public High School who is well known for his intimidating demeanor. Everyone tries to ignore him, not even bothering to give him a chance.

But after a misunderstanding leads him to meet Kaoruko Waguri, he finds himself wanting to be her friend. One problem, she goes to Kikyo Private Academy, a school that’s a stark contrast from Chidori. It’s a sweet anime filled with wholesomeness and lovely art. So, if you’re in the mood for a new romance story, check out The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity. You won’t be disappointed.

5. My Dress-Up Darling

Main character Marin Kitagawa smiling
‘My Dress Up Darling Season 2 – Main Trailer’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@AnimeUSYT)

Current MAL score: 8.37

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The cosplaying bombshell, Marin Kitagawa, is back with more cosplay and slice-of-life goodness with her partner in crime, Wakana Gojo, a hina doll maker. An anime that blends both romance and heart, My Dress-Up Darling released to applause from all sides.

Join the pair in their journey, learning more about their new shared hobby and each other. It’s a series that follows both the challenges in their developing relationship and the world of cosplay. And with beautiful animation to back it up, My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is a fun time if you want something more casual. It has more comedy, more romance, and even more insight into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making cosplay.

6. Takopi’s Original Sin

Characters Shizuka and Takopi talking to each other.
‘Takopi’s Original Sin | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@Crunchyroll)

Current MAL score: 7.77

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

One of the most serious entries on this list, Takopi’s Original Sin will have you crying from the very beginning. Here we follow an alien creature known as a Happian. His mission? Spread happiness across the universe. After befriending a girl named Shizuka, he not only gets his name, Takopi, but he also makes it his new goal to bring a smile to her face. But when Shizuka’s home and social life make this goal impossible, Takopi is filled with determination to continue his goal of spreading happiness.

If you’re looking for a show to bring a tear to your eyes, Takopi’s Original Sin will have you scrambling for a tissue box. Fair warning, it does get heavy from the jump, so viewer discretion is advised.

7. Call of the Night Season 2

Main Character Nazuna talking into the camera.
‘Call of the Night Season 2 – Official Trailer’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@TheAnimeSelect)

Current MAL score: 7.95

Where to watch: HIDIVE

The return of an interesting romance anime, Call of the Night, follows Kou Yamori. After skipping school for numerous weeks, Kou finds himself wracked with insomnia and wandering about the streets every night. And after lots of endless wandering, he finds himself face to face with Nazuna, a vampire who shows him the world of the night. But if he wants to walk the path of vampirism with her, he needs to fulfill certain conditions, the most important of which is to fall in love with her.

After the intrigue of Season 1, Season 2 continues the adventure with new friends, new foes, and new dangers. With the introduction of a major threat to Nazuna, Kou, and their friends, they have to navigate this new problem and the scheming that comes with it. If you’re looking for a mix of thrills and romance, then give Call of the Night a chance.

8. Gachiakuta

Main character Rudo preparing for battle and activating his powers.
‘Gachiakuta | DUB TRAILER’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@Crunchyroll)

Current MAL score: 8.06

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Set in a world where the wealthy live in excess, and those in the slums have to live off whatever is either useful or valuable, we follow a boy named Rudo. After running into a mysterious figure, Rudo finds himself framed for the murder of his father, Regto. Despite his pleas and insistence of innocence, Rudo is thrown into the “Abyss”, a hole where all trash is dumped. After being rescued by a man named Enjin, Rudo vows to get his revenge on his father’s killer.

Gachiakuta is the anime to watch if you’re a fan of more action-heavy series. If you’re looking for something that balances world-building and epic fights, then give Gachiakuta a try.

Want more anime for your watchlist?

The Summer of 2025 has plenty of anime to go around, both new and old. City: The Animation, New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt, Dr. Stone Future Part 2, just to name a few. Regardless of what you’re looking for, there are plenty of releases from this summer. What’s your favorite?

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I am a St. Mary's University Graduate student studying English Literature and Language. I current work as a Graduate Peer Tutor/ Graduate Peer Coach. In my free time, I enjoy hobbyist fiction writing and performing in small productions. My dream is to eventually write and publish a small book series.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Support Real Ones. Fund the Future.

If you read this far, you get it: young voices matter. At TRILL, every story is written by emerging writers telling the truth in a media landscape that too often silences them.

We run ads, yeah. But they don’t run us. We’re independent, mission-driven, and powered by people who believe young storytellers deserve more than just “exposure.”

Your donation goes straight to mentorship, editorial support, and launching the next wave of Gen Z writers into media careers that matter.

If that matters to you, chip in. Even $5 helps keep TRILL free, fearless, and independent.

Donate Now →
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Beauty

Blue in the Face: Makeup’s Greatest Eyeshadow Color 

There's one motif that has shown up in makeup time and time again: blue eyeshadow. Let's take a look at some of the most...

2 hours ago
Image Credit: Jillian Geppi/Trill Image Credit: Jillian Geppi/Trill

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK Season 2: Everything You Need to Know Up to This Point

Love is in the air with a new season of 'Love is Blind' coming to the UK. Here's a rundown of everything that's happened...

1 day ago
Characters from film Ex Machina. Characters from film Ex Machina.

TV & Film

AI Therapy, Chatbots, And The Movies That Predicted Them

Tales of Artificial Intelligence have fascinated humanity for generations. They rarely have happy endings.

2 days ago
Characters from the show Ted Lasso. Characters from the show Ted Lasso.

TV & Film

Do We Really Need Another Season of Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso season 4 is filming now, but will it be a worthy successor?

2 days ago

Copyright © 2025 Trill Voices, Inc