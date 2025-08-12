8 Must-Watch New & Returning Anime This Summer

Summer 2025 has loads of anime to sift through, and you may be feeling overwhelmed. How can you tell what to watch? Well, never fear! Let this list be your guide to the new and returning anime. Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, action, or romance, there’s plenty to choose from this anime season.

1. Dandadan Season 2

‘DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE | Official English Trailer’ (Image Credit: Youtube/@GDKIDStv)

Current MAL Score: 8.51

Where to watch: Netflix

One of 2024’s strangest breakout anime, Dandadan, returns after Season 1’s cliffhanger. The series follows spirit medium Momo Ayase and her best friend, Okarun, as they go about Kamigoe City, battling cryptids and ghosts after an encounter with mysterious aliens and the evil spirit, Turbo Granny, brings them closer together.

When a cursed spirit drives Momo’s childhood friend Jiji out of his home, Granny Seiko sends her and Okarun to deal with it, but things are never easy in the world of Dandadan. It’s a season that puts the newest member of the Ayase gang, Jiji, in the spotlight in his journey alongside friends, new and old. If action and humor are what you’re looking for, Dandadan has plenty to go around.

2. The Summer that Hikaru Died

‘The Summer Hikaru Died | Official Trailer 1 | Netflix’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@netflixanime)

Current MAL Score: 8.17

Where to watch: Netflix

The Summer That Hikaru Died follows the story of Yoshiki, who learns that his best friend has been replaced by a mysterious creature after dying. Now, having to deal with the grief that he’s left with, Yoshiki must decide what to do as he finds himself getting closer to this new Hikaru.

It’s a tale of sadness and mystery. While Yoshiki is dealing with complicated feelings, strange events start to plague their village as terrifying creatures start to emerge. If you’re looking for a heartfelt story with mystery and horror mixed in, give this show a try.

3. Sakamoto Days Part 2

‘ Sakamoto Days | Part 2 Global Trailer | Netflix ‘ (Image Credit: YouTube/@Netflix)

Current MAL score: 7.90

Where to watch: Netflix

A great blend of action and laughs, the Sakamoto family returns for round 2. A story about a hitman turned family man, Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto as he protects his family once his past comes back to haunt him. But with some help from the friends he makes along the way, Sakamoto makes it work just as long as he doesn’t break the family’s one rule: No killing.

In this new season, employees Shin and Lu must face their pasts as they’re hunted down by mad scientists, the mafia, death row inmates, and more. And if they want to help protect Sakamoto and his family, they need to step up to the plate and face their enemies and themselves. A season full of blood-pumping action and lovable character moments, don’t miss out on Sakamoto Days Part 2.

4. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity | Official Trailer | Netflix’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@netflixanime)

Current MAL score: 8.73

Where to watch: Netflix

In this new drama romance anime, we follow a classic case of star-crossed lovers with a unique twist. Rintarou Tsumugi is a student at Chidori Public High School who is well known for his intimidating demeanor. Everyone tries to ignore him, not even bothering to give him a chance.

But after a misunderstanding leads him to meet Kaoruko Waguri, he finds himself wanting to be her friend. One problem, she goes to Kikyo Private Academy, a school that’s a stark contrast from Chidori. It’s a sweet anime filled with wholesomeness and lovely art. So, if you’re in the mood for a new romance story, check out The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity. You won’t be disappointed.

5. My Dress-Up Darling

‘My Dress Up Darling Season 2 – Main Trailer’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@AnimeUSYT)

Current MAL score: 8.37

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The cosplaying bombshell, Marin Kitagawa, is back with more cosplay and slice-of-life goodness with her partner in crime, Wakana Gojo, a hina doll maker. An anime that blends both romance and heart, My Dress-Up Darling released to applause from all sides.

Join the pair in their journey, learning more about their new shared hobby and each other. It’s a series that follows both the challenges in their developing relationship and the world of cosplay. And with beautiful animation to back it up, My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is a fun time if you want something more casual. It has more comedy, more romance, and even more insight into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making cosplay.

6. Takopi’s Original Sin

‘Takopi’s Original Sin | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@Crunchyroll)

Current MAL score: 7.77

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

One of the most serious entries on this list, Takopi’s Original Sin will have you crying from the very beginning. Here we follow an alien creature known as a Happian. His mission? Spread happiness across the universe. After befriending a girl named Shizuka, he not only gets his name, Takopi, but he also makes it his new goal to bring a smile to her face. But when Shizuka’s home and social life make this goal impossible, Takopi is filled with determination to continue his goal of spreading happiness.

If you’re looking for a show to bring a tear to your eyes, Takopi’s Original Sin will have you scrambling for a tissue box. Fair warning, it does get heavy from the jump, so viewer discretion is advised.

7. Call of the Night Season 2

‘Call of the Night Season 2 – Official Trailer’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@TheAnimeSelect)

Current MAL score: 7.95

Where to watch: HIDIVE

The return of an interesting romance anime, Call of the Night, follows Kou Yamori. After skipping school for numerous weeks, Kou finds himself wracked with insomnia and wandering about the streets every night. And after lots of endless wandering, he finds himself face to face with Nazuna, a vampire who shows him the world of the night. But if he wants to walk the path of vampirism with her, he needs to fulfill certain conditions, the most important of which is to fall in love with her.

After the intrigue of Season 1, Season 2 continues the adventure with new friends, new foes, and new dangers. With the introduction of a major threat to Nazuna, Kou, and their friends, they have to navigate this new problem and the scheming that comes with it. If you’re looking for a mix of thrills and romance, then give Call of the Night a chance.

8. Gachiakuta

‘Gachiakuta | DUB TRAILER’ (Image Credit: YouTube/@Crunchyroll)

Current MAL score: 8.06

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Set in a world where the wealthy live in excess, and those in the slums have to live off whatever is either useful or valuable, we follow a boy named Rudo. After running into a mysterious figure, Rudo finds himself framed for the murder of his father, Regto. Despite his pleas and insistence of innocence, Rudo is thrown into the “Abyss”, a hole where all trash is dumped. After being rescued by a man named Enjin, Rudo vows to get his revenge on his father’s killer.

Gachiakuta is the anime to watch if you’re a fan of more action-heavy series. If you’re looking for something that balances world-building and epic fights, then give Gachiakuta a try.

Want more anime for your watchlist?

The Summer of 2025 has plenty of anime to go around, both new and old. City: The Animation, New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt, Dr. Stone Future Part 2, just to name a few. Regardless of what you’re looking for, there are plenty of releases from this summer. What’s your favorite?