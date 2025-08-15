5 Underrated Thrillers Hiding On Your TV

A good action-thriller is harder and harder to come by these days – with production companies afraid of box office bombs, our options are dwindling to big-budget Nolan films, oversaturated superhero movies, and franchise sequels like John Wick and Jurassic World. The formulaic nature of modern blockbusters is pushing the coveted, high-adrenaline action genre off the silver screen and onto the small screen. Here are five underrated thriller TV shows available on streaming:

Slow Horses (2022-)

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Season 2. (Image: Apple TV+)

This British spy thriller is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The series stars Gary Oldman as the gruff, lackadaisical Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as the captivating Director General of MI5, and Jack Lowden (yes, THE Saoirse Ronan’s husband!)

When River Cartwright (Lowden) spectacularly fails his MI5 training operation, his superiors send him to Slough House—an MI5 department of rejects and outcasts trusted only with boring paperwork and dead-end surveillance. Cartwright, attempting to live up to his family legacy (his grandfather was a highly decorated former agent), stumbles into a massive, politically-charged spy craft conspiracy.

As with many Apple TV+ originals, the first three seasons of Slow Horses flew under the radar. Critics have praised the sharp dialogue, gritty tone, and cast performances but it wasn’t until 2024, that the show broke into the Outstanding Drama category at the Emmy’s.

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb. (Image: Apple TV+)

Slow Horses dumps viewers right into the heart of the espionage world, blending action & comedy perfectly in a way so many blockbusters fail to do. The season four finale was a masterclass in crafting the perfect finale. Truly, some of the best action (explosions, fights, stakes) one can find on TV. However, it has left viewers on the edge of our seats, yearning for season five.

But that’s not even the best part! Production for the show is one of the quickest in the TV game, so you don’t have to worry about waiting two years between each season. The streaming service will release season five on the 24th of September; season six has already completed production. Apple TV+ recently renewed the show for a seventh season, too (sounds unreal, I know, but it’s the truth!)

Available to Stream: Watch on Apple TV+

Vigil (2021-)

Second on our list of thriller TV shows, Vigil. Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Amy Silva of Police Scotland must investigate the mysterious death of a crew member aboard the HMS Vigil. To maintain the UK’s nuclear deterrent, the Royal Navy keeps the Vigil on patrol, forcing Amy to live on the submarine. The kick? She’s has zero naval experience and is highly claustrophobic.

Through her liaison with DS Kirsten Longacre (Leslie), the two deduce the ‘murderer’ is on the ship, working closely with Amy (because duh). The case grows more sinister with each new detail, sparking conspiracies that travel deep into the highest levels of the British navy. Powerhouse actress Suranne Jones, brings the quirky, reserved and hyper-intelligent DCI Silva to life. Rose Leslie and Gary Lewis make up the remainder of the main cast.

Series 2 followed in December, 2023, to glowing reviews. In it’s sophmore season, Amy must tackled cultural tensions, hostile enemies, diplomatic red-tape and a deadly feo-political cover up! When a Royal Air Force prototype combat drone malfunctions and kills several soldiers during a demonstration, Amy must travel to Al-Shawka (a partner air base between the British army and a fictional middle eastern country, Wudyan) to uncover who compromised the systems.

Vigil may not be accurate to real world British military protocol, but the gripping thriller balances high-stakes tension with slow-burn suspense perfectly. BBC green-lit a third season earlier this year, with filming expected to wrap up by the end of this year. Vigil Season 3 should hit our TV screen in early 2026.

Available to Stream: Peacock, BBC iPlayer (UK)

After croissants and macarons, this five season espionage drama is probably the best thing to come out of France! Created and co-written by Éric Rochant, the series originally aired on Canal+. Le Bureau de Légendes is based on real accounts from former spies of the DGSE – France’s equivalent to the CIA. Specifically, the department responsible for training and managing deep-cover agents. Hence, the moniker ‘Bureau of Legends’.

Additionally, these agents must identifying and recruiting intelligence sources. After agent Guillaume ‘Malotru’ Debailly is mysteriously recalled to Paris, he struggles to reconnect with his daughter and ex-wife while adapting to life at ‘home. He risks everything when he reconnects with an old lover, Nadia, who is keeping secrets of her own that could jeopardize more than just his own life!

Michael Fassbender & Richard Gere in episode 9 of The Agency. (Image: Paramount+)

Season one received widespread praise. However, French critics consider the second season some of the best domestic television ever. By the time season three aired, the show had exploded in popularity in the UK, Europe and the US. Apparently, spy thrillers are popular everywhere! American network, Showtime, acquired the rights and released a direct adaptation titled, The Agency. The US thriller tv show stars Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere, and debuted on Paramount+ last November.

Available to Stream: Paramount+

Covert Affairs

An oldie but a goldie, Covert Affairs first debuted on the small screen back in 2010. It originally aired on the USA Network, and had a relatively successful five season run. Piper Perabo will charm your pants off as Annie Walker. Peter Gallagher, Christopher Gorham, Anne Dudek, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Kari Matchet make up the ensemble. Despite a lack of critical success, the Covert Affairs fanbase is still going strong on Reddit threads!

The pilot kicks off when a young Annie Walker is unexpectedly promoted to ‘field operative.’ The CIA believes the Domestic Protection Division (DPD) needs fresh blood. Her new handler, August “Auggie” Anderson, is ex-special ops, blinded while on a mission in Iraq where he served in an Army Special Forces unit.

Oded Fehr is going to be on #Covertaffairs this Tuesday! #talldarkandhandsome xp pic.twitter.com/GbDZDWWK — piper perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 12, 2012

I bet you’re picturing Ethan Hunt level operatives, with A-Z back up plans & the perfect skillset for every mission. Think again. The charm of the show is Annie’s struggle to balance her double life. Namely, selling her cover story as an Acquisitions worker at the Smithsonianto to her older sister. Did I mention Annie lives in her guest house?

With the help of her supervisor, DPD Head Joan Campbell (Matchet) and CIA Director General Arthur Campbell (Gallagher), Annie navigates missions that blur personal and political lines. Each season has viewers on the edge of their seats whether Annie is catching rogue agents, stopping global threats or uncovering conspiracies of traitors deep within the agency. All while a mysterious asset by the name of Ben Mercer, haunts her every thought. Oh, did I mention he is her ex-fiancée? How camp!

Available to Stream: Peackock (USA), Amazon Prime (UK, globally)

The Day of the Jackal (2024-)

Do you know what’s cooler than spies? Assassins. Frederick Forseyth’s The Day of the Jackal is a classic thriller novel in every sense of the genre. Adapted by showrunner Ronan Bennett, this TV remake was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards in its debut season. As a result, it was renewed for a second season. The ten-episode series premiered on 7 November 2024, airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now.

Although Eddie Redmayne is well-known for softer roles, he dons the titular ‘The Jackal’ codename expertly. Right off the bat, he pulls of a false flag attack on a German politician, sniping him dead from miles away. For this reason, an anonymous source hires the Jackal to assinate Ulle Dag Charles. Charles is the world’s richest billionaire, attempting to release a disruptive tech app known as ‘River.’ River will have catastrophic consequences on the global economy.

‘The Jackal’ never misses. (Image: NBCUniversal)

Meanwhile, newly promoted to Section 303 of MI6, Bianca Pullman—played by Lashana Lynch—leads the taskforce in charge of uncovering The Jackal’s identity. She makes it her personal mission to capture the elusive assassin. Moreover, the brutal and fast-paced action is driven by an obsessive manhunt dynamic. Similar to Killing Eve but without all the lovey-dovey stuff!

There’s twists are turns in every episode, not to mention major character assassinations and cover-ups alike. A new season is officially in the works, with production still in its early stages. Eddie Redmayne has teased fans, revealing he’s already read some of the scripts. Although, season 2 isn’t expected to air for at least another year.

Available to Stream: Peacock

Whether you want a Batman-style blockbuster on your small screen, the charm of a classic double-life story or a misfit found-family dynamic – these hidden gems deliver maximum action and thrills. The best part? All five of these thriller TV shows are easily accessible on streaming.