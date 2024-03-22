Lately, I’ve been really into watching shows that remind me of my childhood. From this, I have created a list of the top 5 shows from the 2010’s to watch to relive your childhood. While you were a child, you watched some of these shows while some are rebooted versions of childhood shows.

Good Luck, Charlie

Bridgit Mendler in Good Luck, Charlie.

Good Luck, Charlie follows the Duncan family as they welcome their newest addition to the family: Charlie. Amy, Bob, P.J., Teddy, and Gabe are the other members of the family. Teddy makes videos for her younger sister Charlie.

The show has 4 seasons with a total of 97 episodes to watch, so it will take a little while to binge watch if you are looking for a longer show to binge. Each episode is about 25 minutes long, which makes each episode a quick and easy watch. The show can be streamed on Disney+.

This show reminds me of my childhood because I enjoyed watching it as a child with my family during the 2010s. I can vividly remember some of the things that happened in different episodes while some are a surprise for me.

iCarly Reboot

Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress in the iCarly reboot.

So many people remember and love the original iCarly show. In the reboot, we follow some of the beloved characters from the original show–such as Carly, Freddie, and Spencer–as they navigate adulthood and restart their online show called iCarly.The show still has the same fun feel of the original show, even with some characters missing.

This show can be streamed on Paramount+ and has a total of 3 season and 29 episodes. The show will not be returning for a fourth season. This show is a lot easier to binge than Good Luck, Charlie due to the fewer episodes it has. What also makes it easy to binge watch is that each episode is about 25 minutes long.

I love watching this show because of how much is reminds me of my childhood during the 2010’s. When I first started watching the show back in 2021, I remember thinking “Freddie’s mom has still got it!” Her acting and various moments throughout the show takes me back to when I would watch this show as a child.

House of Anubis

Nathalia Ramos and Mina Anwar in House of Anubis.

House of Anubis follows Nina, an American that has just started at an English boarding school. While there, she and her new friends come across a mystery within the Anubis House they live in.

This show also has 3 seasons and can be watched in its entirety on Paramount+. With 107 episodes, this show is not a quick watch. However, due to the mystery each season centers around, it is quite easy to binge the show. Most of the episodes are about 25 minutes long except for the first and last episodes of season 1.

This show reminds me of my childhood because of how on par it was for Nickelodeon shows during the 2010’s. I highly recommend watching this show as an adult as it can be difficult for a child to follow.

Girl Meets World

Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter in Girl Meets World.

The next show I recommend is Girl Meets World. It follows Riley, daughter of Cory and Topanga from Boy Meets World, and her best friend Maya as they go through their teenage years together. Some of the things they deal with are relationships, friendships, and family life.

Like most of the previously mentioned shows, this show has only 3 seasons and 72 episodes. With each episode being about 25 minutes long, it’s another easy watch, which makes it easy to binge. This show can be found on Disney+.

This show makes me think of my teenage years as I had yet to go through those times when this show aired. Therefore, it reminds me oh how I dealt with similar problems.

Fate: A Winx Saga

Abigail Cowen in Fate: A Winx Saga.

Bloom, a fairy raised in the human world, attends a magic school called Alfea in this show. She deals with things like navigating her magic, making friends, romance, and learning where she came from.

This show is on Netflix and has only 2 seasons and 13 episodes, making it the quickest show on the list to watch. Each episode is only about 50 minutes long, so they are a longer than the other shows on this list.

This show reminds me of the 2010’s cartoon Winx Club that I used to watch during my childhood as it follows the same exact characters in the same world. With the show being made for adults, it is an entertaining watch.