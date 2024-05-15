Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

The Richest Actor in the World is Worth $3bn, And Most People Have Never Heard of Her

Jami Gertz is a billionaire and richer than the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. But who is she and how did she achieve this status?

Published

A woman with brown hair in an 80s white blazer holds a phone to her head with a shocked expression on her face. in the bottom-right corner there is a photo of the woman in a circle, she has brown hair, wrinkles and is smiling
Shutterstock/DFree/YouTube/ScreenBites

Who do you think would be the richest actor in the world? Dwayne Johnson? Tom Cruise? What about actresses? Margot Robbie? Meryl Streep? Maybe it’s the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. It’s actually none of them. The woman who surpasses all of them hasn’t had a major film role since 1996, and most people don’t even know her name.

Jami Gertz is most well-known for her roles in 80s classics like Sixteen Candles and The Lost Boys and for playing Dr Melissa Reeves in the Oscar-nominated film Twister. She’s done short TV stints over the years, and her last recurring role was in 2012.

How is she the richest?

It’s not her acting career that’s responsible for her staggering net worth of $3 billion, it’s the world of sport. She and her husband, fellow billionaire Tony Ressler, have a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team and are the majority owners of the basketball team the Atlanta Hawks. Gertz is also on the board of directors for the Melanoma Research Alliance, which is the largest funding non-profit for skin cancer in the world.

As for her husband, he earned billionaire status through co-founding a private equity firm, Apollo Global, in 1990 and Ares Management, where he was CEO until 2017. According to Forbes, Ressler is currently worth $11 billion. The couple is also known for their charitable and philanthropic work, and they recently teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to donate $150,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. They have also made donations to and invested in the black community in Atlanta, the home of the Hawks, including a $5 million gift to the Herman J. Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in 2020.

A woman with pale skin and a brunette updo in a black dress stands next to a white man in a grey suit and white shirt. They both stand in front of a red and white checkered background
Jami Gertz and her husband made their fortune through sports teams and founding investment firms. Credit: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

Twister

The 90s disaster movie Twister is a popular topic right now, with the film ‘Twisters’, releasing on July 19th. The new movie, which revisits the franchise, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and David Corenswet. Fans of the original have been sharing their excitement on social media, with one person saying, ‘Twister is probably still one of the best disaster movies I’ve ever seen, can’t wait to see this remake.’

Who are the other richest actors?

Shah Rukh Khan

A South Asian man smiling in front of a blue backdrop
Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of Bollywood. Credit: Shutterstock/Denis Makarenko

The ‘King of Bollywood’ has been starring in movies since 1992 and has won 13 Fanfare awards, which are the Bollywood equivalent of the Oscars. He’s been a brand ambassador for luxury watch brand Tag Heuer since 2014. He’s one of India’s biggest stars and has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

A bald Samoan man in a purple silk suit stands smiling in front of the words 'Black Adam'
Once known as ‘Hollywood Rock’, the wrestler turned actor has taken Hollywood by storm. Credit: Shutterstock/Fred Duval

Dwayne, ‘The Rock’ Johnson, was the first wrestler to make the jump to Hollywood, a decision that paid off big time. Starting off in The Game Plan in 2007, Johnson’s star began to rise outside of WWE, and he slowly became one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He became part of the Fast & Furious franchise, voiced Maui in Moana and recently joined the DC Universe with Black Adam. Johnson recently returned to WWE and is currently worth an estimated $800 million.

Jerry Seinfeld

A man with grey hair in a grey suit with one arm in the hair stands with his mouth open with the netflix logo in the background
Comedian Seinfeld is behind the sitcom of the same name. Credit: Shutterstock/Michael Mattes

Seinfeld became a household name in the 90s, playing a version of himself in the sitcom of the same name, which launched the careers of people such as Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. Seinfeld has largely made cameos as himself over the years, but in 2007, he wrote and starred in the often-memed 2007 film Bee Movie. His net worth currently sits at an estimated $950 million.

Brock Pierce

A screenshot of Brock Pierce's Twitter bio which reads 'Futurist, Venture Philanthropist, Creator'

Child actor Brock Pierce is known for films such as The Mighty Ducks, but much like Gertz, he didn’t make his fortune in acting. Partnerships with the Digital Entertainment Network and the Internet Gaming Entertainment company, along with a large real estate portfolio, have contributed to his insane net worth, alongside two cryptocurrency companies. In 2020, he ran for President of the United States as an Independent, and in 2022, he ran for U.S. Senate to represent Vermont but did not appear on the November 8th ballot. The only other billionaire on this list, Pierce’s net worth is an estimated $2 billion.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

A24’s Talking Heads Tribute Record Ft. Paramore, Lorde, and Other Various Artists Set to Come Out On May 17th

A24 ventures out of film to create a tribute album for one of the most iconic concert films in history. Here's what we know...

16 hours ago

TV & Film

Jenna Ortega Won’t Be Returning to This Hit Netflix Series

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will not be returning for a prequel series of the hit animated show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, based on the...

2 days ago

Fashion

Your Heart on Your Sleeve: The Commodification of Fangirls

Consumerism and fandom have become intertwined. Is the modern-day "fangirl" too lucrative a demographic to ignore?

2 days ago
Vintage record store displays records by the Cure and David Bowie, both of whom fall under the genre of "manipulator music" Vintage record store displays records by the Cure and David Bowie, both of whom fall under the genre of "manipulator music"

Music

The Rise and Fall of ‘Manipulator Music’

The COVID-19 Pandemic saw the development of an umbrella of music called "manipulator music" however its origins go deeper may not be what you

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 Trill! Mag