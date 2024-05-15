The Richest Actor in the World is Worth $3bn, And Most People Have Never Heard of Her

Who do you think would be the richest actor in the world? Dwayne Johnson? Tom Cruise? What about actresses? Margot Robbie? Meryl Streep? Maybe it’s the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. It’s actually none of them. The woman who surpasses all of them hasn’t had a major film role since 1996, and most people don’t even know her name.

Jami Gertz is most well-known for her roles in 80s classics like Sixteen Candles and The Lost Boys and for playing Dr Melissa Reeves in the Oscar-nominated film Twister. She’s done short TV stints over the years, and her last recurring role was in 2012.

How is she the richest?

It’s not her acting career that’s responsible for her staggering net worth of $3 billion, it’s the world of sport. She and her husband, fellow billionaire Tony Ressler, have a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team and are the majority owners of the basketball team the Atlanta Hawks. Gertz is also on the board of directors for the Melanoma Research Alliance, which is the largest funding non-profit for skin cancer in the world.

As for her husband, he earned billionaire status through co-founding a private equity firm, Apollo Global, in 1990 and Ares Management, where he was CEO until 2017. According to Forbes, Ressler is currently worth $11 billion. The couple is also known for their charitable and philanthropic work, and they recently teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to donate $150,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. They have also made donations to and invested in the black community in Atlanta, the home of the Hawks, including a $5 million gift to the Herman J. Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in 2020.

Jami Gertz and her husband made their fortune through sports teams and founding investment firms. Credit: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

Twister

The 90s disaster movie Twister is a popular topic right now, with the film ‘Twisters’, releasing on July 19th. The new movie, which revisits the franchise, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and David Corenswet. Fans of the original have been sharing their excitement on social media, with one person saying, ‘Twister is probably still one of the best disaster movies I’ve ever seen, can’t wait to see this remake.’

Who are the other richest actors?

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of Bollywood. Credit: Shutterstock/Denis Makarenko

The ‘King of Bollywood’ has been starring in movies since 1992 and has won 13 Fanfare awards, which are the Bollywood equivalent of the Oscars. He’s been a brand ambassador for luxury watch brand Tag Heuer since 2014. He’s one of India’s biggest stars and has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Once known as ‘Hollywood Rock’, the wrestler turned actor has taken Hollywood by storm. Credit: Shutterstock/Fred Duval

Dwayne, ‘The Rock’ Johnson, was the first wrestler to make the jump to Hollywood, a decision that paid off big time. Starting off in The Game Plan in 2007, Johnson’s star began to rise outside of WWE, and he slowly became one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He became part of the Fast & Furious franchise, voiced Maui in Moana and recently joined the DC Universe with Black Adam. Johnson recently returned to WWE and is currently worth an estimated $800 million.

Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian Seinfeld is behind the sitcom of the same name. Credit: Shutterstock/Michael Mattes

Seinfeld became a household name in the 90s, playing a version of himself in the sitcom of the same name, which launched the careers of people such as Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. Seinfeld has largely made cameos as himself over the years, but in 2007, he wrote and starred in the often-memed 2007 film Bee Movie. His net worth currently sits at an estimated $950 million.

Brock Pierce

Child actor Brock Pierce is known for films such as The Mighty Ducks, but much like Gertz, he didn’t make his fortune in acting. Partnerships with the Digital Entertainment Network and the Internet Gaming Entertainment company, along with a large real estate portfolio, have contributed to his insane net worth, alongside two cryptocurrency companies. In 2020, he ran for President of the United States as an Independent, and in 2022, he ran for U.S. Senate to represent Vermont but did not appear on the November 8th ballot. The only other billionaire on this list, Pierce’s net worth is an estimated $2 billion.