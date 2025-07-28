5 Movies to Get You in the Feels

With summer officially in full swing, let’s face it: at one point or another, you need to have a movie marathon. It’s always so relieving to just switch your brain off and watch a feel-good film after a long day. Here are some of the 5 incredibly emotional and unique films.

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks (Left) and Robin Wright (Right) in Forrest Gump. Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Tom Hanks knocked this role out of the park. Based on the original book, Forrest Gump tells the story of an ambitious boy who grows into a man. From taking care of his mother, to going to the army, to working towards a complicated romance, there is so much for him to finally come to terms with. While his IQ may not be the highest, his heart is always in the right place. This movie has such a near and dear place in my heart because it shows that academic intelligence doesn’t always mean success. There’s something about creativity, enthusiasm and kindness which sets people apart from those who did well in school, to those who continue to learn every day.

With all the emotional moments aside, this is also a must-watch for its comedic timing. While the main character is a standout, the cast is well-supported, with everyone having at least one shining role. Alongside this, the film being set in the 1960s is such a creative way to take the audience through history. It helps to make it a well-balanced and beautiful story.

IMDb: 8.8/10, Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

The Green Mile

The actor, Bruce Willis, although not in this film, actually helped to cast Michael Clarke Duncan as John! Credit: Warner Bros.

Another Tom Hanks classic! Also adapted from a book (written by Stephen King), The Green Mile is about John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), a man who has been accused of murder. What makes this crime so unexpected is that he has a heart full of gold. To enhance this, he also has supernatural powers, allowing him to even heal people. His youthful nature and charismatic spirits adds a nice contrast to the other prisoners, so much so that he befriends the security guards.

This film proves to be an emotional standout not only because of the message that it represents but also because of Duncan’s incredible acting. It feels as if we, as an audience, are being welcomed to more of an inviting part of the prison, which may seem hard to believe. This is what makes the consequences that John faces seem so callous and undeserved. Nevertheless, this is an excellent movie for having a great blend of realism and special effects.

IMDb: 8.6/10, Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Where to Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video

Marley and Me

Jennifer Aniston (Jenny) and Owen Wilson (John) in Marley and Me. Credit: 20th Century Studios.

Everyone knows that “a dog’s a man’s best friend” but what if a dog was everyone’s best friend…and not at the same time. As a birthday present, John (Owen Wilson) gets Jenny (Jennifer Aniston) a new dog, only for them to find out that taking care of this puppy is no picnic. As Marley grows as a dog, his troublesome actions become too much to handle, especially with the couple trying to grapple with their personal lives. Despite this, the two, especially John, realise how much of an integral part Marley is to their lives and eventually their family. It creates this beautiful message of togetherness and loyalty.

What may not be fully appreciated in this movie is that, whilst there are hardships and conflicts with their dog and even with each other, John and Jenny never give up on Marley or their family. The two lead actors do a phenomenal job in showing the emotional and chaotic struggles of having a dog rather than showing more of an idealistic view of having a pet.

IMDb: 7/10, Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

Where to Watch: Disney+, Prime Video

The Fault in Our Stars

Shailene Woodley (Hazel) and Ansel Elgort (Augustus) in The Fault in Our Stars. Credit: Fox 2000 Pictures.

This movie was all that everyone could ever talk about in 2014 and there’s no surprise! The Fault in Our Stars is a brilliant story of a girl named Hazel Grace (Shailene Woodley) who’s struggling to stay positive until she meets Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort) during a cancer support group. With the movie exploring their growing romance and their personal lives, it really highlights an amazing message of support and love.

During this time, they both experience things they didn’t expect, yet their closeness and inside jokes enhance the actors’ chemistry. It helps us to start to live within their lives and understand why and how they become each other’s safety net. While being able to celebrate each other’s successes, they also connect with each other on a personal level. It’s not only a story of love, but a progression of friendship, making it a relatable watch despite the heaviness of the topic.

IMDb: 7.6/10, Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Where to Watch: Disney+, Apple TV

The Notebook

Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) slow-dancing. Credit: New Line Cinema.

An unforgettable classic which is the definition of destined love. The Notebook starts with a Duke (James Garner) reading the story to a patient (Gena Rowlands) of a complicated couple. Mill worker, Noah (Ryan Gosling), falls in love with Allie (Rachel McAdams), a shy yet creative woman. The real emotions aren’t just reflected from the incredible acting (and yes, I mean the iconic kiss in the rain!), but the subtle features showing how much the couple mean to each other. This could be as simple as Allie helping Noah slow down to him asking her what she wants. Alongside this, the movie also shows how they internally struggle to be apart and how they bring out the best out of each other despite their disagreements.

The film really explores this ongoing theme of hope for the couple to gradually find each other again. What really makes the movie stand out is the lack of opposition with Allie and Noah’s other possible love interests. Rather than acting out of rage or jealousy, they both support and accept the other person’s feelings. While it may not be fully realistic, it really builds the cast’s chemistry to reflect the significance of the couple. In spite of all the conflicts that happen throughout the film, it’s a relatively peaceful story where the message becomes clearer to the audience. It moves beyond just the romance and really shows the importance of building and cherishing these precious bonds with the people you love.

IMDb: 7.8/10, Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Google Play

Why These Movies?

When choosing which movies can impact you, it’s not necessarily about the ones that make people cry. It’s those that make you really reflect and understand the characters on a deeper level, even through a screen. It feels more than just entertainment, but a life story for us to enjoy and even become invested in. Sometimes we focus on emotional moments that we overlook the real impact and purpose it has – to entertain us and walk through the lives of different people.

What I really love about these movies is that they all have realism, which is where the real emotion comes from. We start to understand what really brings out a spark for each character and why this is important to the story. I’d highly recommend these movies if you’re in the mood for a movie night with a cozy blanket and popcorn!