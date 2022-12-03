Connect with us

Trailer Party: Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones 5, And More

guardians of the galaxy holiday special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treat, The Guardians of the Galaxy
Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Fans are very excited to see the list of trailers that have recently been released. All these trailers were released during Brazil Comic Con. The list includes a trailer for Indiana Jones’s fifth instalment titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. The trailers were paired with the new look of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Last, we enjoyed the Rise of the Beasts trailer, the upcoming transformation movie. Let’s see some facts and the dates of their releases.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film series. It is an action-adventure film starring Harrison Ford. The film is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth and John Henry Butterworth. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will release the movie on June 30, 2023.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third and final instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The movie is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team called Guardians of the Galaxy. It was directed and written by James Gunn. The release date is May 5, 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

Marvel Studios also released the first look at their upcoming superhero film titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It is the sequel to the previous two Ant-Man movies, and the movie will be released next year on February 17, 2023.

The following trailer that excited fans is the seventh instalment in the live-action Transformers film series titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie will centre around Optimus Prime in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York City, and parts of Peru. It is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures on June 9, 2023.

