The Watcher’s Isabel Gravitt Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, and Everything Else We Know

If you want to watch the newest thriller series on Netflix, then The Watcher is streaming now. It centers around the Brannock family, who lives in what they thought was their dream home. One of the protagonists of the show is played by Isabel Gravitt.

Ellie Brannock is the teenage daughter of Dean and Nora Brannock, who finds it difficult to get used to living in the new house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. Like the rest of the Brannocks, Ellie becomes terrified of the creepy letters sent to the house.

Isabel Gravitt age

Celebs Week reported that Isabel is sixteen years old and was born in 2006. They don’t provide the exact date of her birth but a publication schedule if you want to know more.

Isabel Gravitt Instagram

Isabel’s account is on Instagram under the handle @isabel.gravitt. Her account has over 14,000 followers but only posts nine times with very few comments and likes.

Isabel Gravitt height

Onlookers described the woman as between 5′ 3″ and 5′ 4″. They also said they could see her blue eyes and blonde hair.

Isabel Gravitt roles

Here’s Isabel’s complete filmography below:

House Call (Short – 2013)

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

In Search of Fellini (2017)

The History of Us (2015)

Walk the Prank (2016)

American Housewife (2016-2017)

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018)

The Watcher (2022)

Flycatcher (Post-production)