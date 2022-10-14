Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Watcher’s Isabel Gravitt Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, and Everything Else We Know

Avatar photo

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

If you want to watch the newest thriller series on Netflix, then The Watcher is streaming now. It centers around the Brannock family, who lives in what they thought was their dream home. One of the protagonists of the show is played by Isabel Gravitt.

Ellie Brannock is the teenage daughter of Dean and Nora Brannock, who finds it difficult to get used to living in the new house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. Like the rest of the Brannocks, Ellie becomes terrified of the creepy letters sent to the house.

Isabel Gravitt age

Celebs Week reported that Isabel is sixteen years old and was born in 2006. They don’t provide the exact date of her birth but a publication schedule if you want to know more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Isabel Gravitt Instagram

Isabel’s account is on Instagram under the handle @isabel.gravitt. Her account has over 14,000 followers but only posts nine times with very few comments and likes.

Isabel Gravitt height

Onlookers described the woman as between 5′ 3″ and 5′ 4″. They also said they could see her blue eyes and blonde hair.

Isabel Gravitt roles

Here’s Isabel’s complete filmography below:

House Call (Short – 2013)
Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
In Search of Fellini (2017)
The History of Us (2015)
Walk the Prank (2016)
American Housewife (2016-2017)
Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018)
The Watcher (2022)
Flycatcher (Post-production)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Release Date & Times [US]

The upcoming movie that Netflix has been talking about all season, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, will be the perfect family-friendly watch this Halloween....

15 mins ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Cast: Who Plays Who in Netflix’s Halloween Movie?

You can now imagine your Halloween decorations coming to life on the big screen – with just one click. The Curse of Bridge Hollow...

22 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Real-Life Story: Was the Stalker Ever Caught?

Netflix’s newest suspenseful thriller might not be a scripted series, but the disturbing true crime story behind it is. The Watcher went live on...

26 mins ago
Quantum Leap, Quantum Leap cast, Quantum Leap plot Quantum Leap, Quantum Leap cast, Quantum Leap plot

Entertainment

NBC Announce Plans to Extend ‘Quantum Leap Revival’ by 6 Episodes

NBC has announced plans to release more episodes of the Quantum Leap revival. What does this mean for the show? Will there be a...

28 mins ago
Reboot, Reboot release updates, Reboot cast, Reboot plot Reboot, Reboot release updates, Reboot cast, Reboot plot

Entertainment

‘Reboot’ on Hulu Finale: When to Watch the Last Episode of the Comedy?

You know this show will be great, with Steven Levitan signing up to run a new comedy series. The Hulu reboot debuted on Sept....

32 mins ago

Lifestyle

An Essential Guide to Buying Your First Skateboard

You’re probably excited to start skating, so let’s discuss choosing your first board.

2 hours ago

Business

9 Best Survey Apps to Make Money NOW

The best survey apps will give you plenty of opportunities to earn money. You can get paid for taking surveys and participating in other...

3 hours ago

Entertainment

What You Should Know Before Watching Black Adam

What are some key things that you should know about Black Adam before you go see it on the big screen? 

3 hours ago
Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep, Doctor Sleep cast, Doctor Sleep plot, Mike Flanagan horror movies Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep, Doctor Sleep cast, Doctor Sleep plot, Mike Flanagan horror movies

Entertainment

Is Mike Flanagan’s Haunting Series on Netflix?

Mike Flanagan is a director, writer, and editor who specializes in the horror genre. Some of his most successful films include Absentia, Oculus, and...

19 hours ago
outlander season 7, outlander, Outlander season 7 plot, Outlander season 7 cast outlander season 7, outlander, Outlander season 7 plot, Outlander season 7 cast

Entertainment

‘Outlander’ Season 7 Full Cast List: Who’s in the new Season?

With the release of Outlander season seven just a few months away, many fans still wonder what will happen. The cast and crew are...

20 hours ago
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor, Doctor Who, Doctor Who plot, Doctor Who release updates Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor, Doctor Who, Doctor Who plot, Doctor Who release updates

Entertainment

‘Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor’: When Will Jodie Wittaker’s Final Episode Air?

With the release of Commander Chris’s last episode of Doctor Who, it is uncertain when the show will return either on television or streaming....

20 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2 Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2

Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Tonight’s Online Stream

Don’t miss a beat with the compelling new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2. It airs tonight! It was really interesting to...

20 hours ago