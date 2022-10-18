The Watcher’s Henry Hunter Hall Bio, Age, Instagram, Role, And More

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of recent years is finally out, and from what we’ve heard, it’s going to blow you out of the water. The Watcher, based on the true story of a supposed haunting at a house in upstate New York, takes viewers on a dark journey into terror and suspense. Henry Hunter Hall plays a beloved dad who becomes entangled with teen ghosts who have unfinished business.

Henry Hunter Hall portrays Dakota in the Netflix adaptation, who begins a secret relationship with Ellie Brannock (portrayed by Isabel Gravitt). Dean, Ellie’s overprotective father (portrayed by Bobby Cannavale), works for the security company employed by the Brannock family.

If you want to learn more about The Watcher star, then read our list below.

Henry Hunter Hall’s age

Henry Hunter Hall was born on April 5, 1997, to actor-director parents Vondie Curtis-Hall and Kasi Lemmons. The 25-year-old was held under the Aries star sign.

Henry Hunter Hall’s Instagram

Henry Hunter Hall’s Instagram handle is @henryhunterhall.

Henry Hunter Hall’s roles

According to IMDb, the actor has 14 acting credits now. The actor is best known for his roles in Hunters (2020), When They See Us (2019), Rosaline (2022), and Harriet (2019).