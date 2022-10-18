Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Watcher’s Henry Hunter Hall Bio, Age, Instagram, Role, And More

Avatar photo

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot
Image Credit: Netflix

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of recent years is finally out, and from what we’ve heard, it’s going to blow you out of the water. The Watcher, based on the true story of a supposed haunting at a house in upstate New York, takes viewers on a dark journey into terror and suspense. Henry Hunter Hall plays a beloved dad who becomes entangled with teen ghosts who have unfinished business.

Henry Hunter Hall portrays Dakota in the Netflix adaptation, who begins a secret relationship with Ellie Brannock (portrayed by Isabel Gravitt). Dean, Ellie’s overprotective father (portrayed by Bobby Cannavale), works for the security company employed by the Brannock family.

If you want to learn more about The Watcher star, then read our list below.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Henry Hunter Hall’s age

Henry Hunter Hall was born on April 5, 1997, to actor-director parents Vondie Curtis-Hall and Kasi Lemmons. The 25-year-old was held under the Aries star sign.

Henry Hunter Hall’s Instagram

Henry Hunter Hall’s Instagram handle is @henryhunterhall.

Henry Hunter Hall’s roles

According to IMDb, the actor has 14 acting credits now. The actor is best known for his roles in Hunters (2020), When They See Us (2019), Rosaline (2022), and Harriet (2019).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Isabel Gravitt, Isabel Gravitt bio, Isabel Gravitt age, Isabel Gravitt height, Isabel Gravitt istagram Isabel Gravitt, Isabel Gravitt bio, Isabel Gravitt age, Isabel Gravitt height, Isabel Gravitt istagram

Entertainment

The Watcher’s Isabel Gravitt: Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And More

The Watcher is now streaming on Netflix, and you must be excited to start watching the new mystery-thriller series. The story focuses on the...

4 mins ago
Iliza Shlesinger, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger age, Iliza Shlesinger height Iliza Shlesinger, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger age, Iliza Shlesinger height

Entertainment

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s Bio, Age, Instagram, Husband, And More

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger just released a new stand-up special, Hot Forever. In a statement about the show, she jokes, “I’m so incredibly proud of...

13 mins ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow release upates, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow cast, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow plot The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow release upates, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow cast, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow plot

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Star Holly J. Barrett’s Bio, Age, Instagram, Roles, And More

Netflix recently debuted a new movie called The Curse of Bridge Hollow. It has an excellent cast, including up-and-coming Australian actress Holly J. Barrett,...

17 mins ago
Back in Action, Back in Action cast, Back in Action plot, Back in Action release updates Back in Action, Back in Action cast, Back in Action plot, Back in Action release updates

Entertainment

‘Back in Action’ Starring Cameron Diaz: Filming Updates, Release Date, Cast, And More

Cameron Diaz has been away from acting for nearly ten years, but she is finally making her return to the big screen. We’ve missed...

22 mins ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

The Curse of Bridge Hollow 2: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things favorites, Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The new movie makes its premiere on Friday, October 14....

28 mins ago

Lifestyle

Napoleon Gas BBQs Are Now Available at the BBQs 2u Website

The BBQs 2u is very passionate about barbeque foods and they have been serving delicious foods all these days.

14 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Are There In ‘The Watcher’ Series On Netflix

Netflix has debuted their new ‘true crime’ series, The Watcher, a highly-anticipated show based on the true story of a married couple who move...

2 days ago
Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot

Entertainment

‘Dwayne Johnson’ Wants To Be An Advisor For The DC Universe

Marvel Studios is the undisputed king of superhero movies, pumping out hit after hit through complex, interwoven stories. Marvel’s biggest rival, DC, has had...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

The Watcher Season 2 Release Updates

If you’re still wondering what happened to Will Magnus in the latest installment of The Watcher, it’s time to find out! We’ve put together...

2 days ago
Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast

Entertainment

‘Belascoarán, PI’ Cast: Who’s In The New Netflix Series?

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, you should check out Belascoarán, PI from Netflix. Hector Belascoaran is a down-on-his-luck man who...

2 days ago
Warrior Nun season 2, Warrior Nun new season, Warrior Nun season 2 plot, Warrior Nun season 2 release date Warrior Nun season 2, Warrior Nun new season, Warrior Nun season 2 plot, Warrior Nun season 2 release date

Entertainment

‘Warrior Nun Season 2’ Synopsis, Trailer, Release Date, And More

Warrior Nun Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2022, and subscribers who binge season 1 can’t wait for the next thrilling adventure. Netflix...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

Where Was ‘The Watcher’ On Netflix Filmed?

The new Netflix series, The Watcher, is based on true events. The main characters of the series, who are working towards a greater good...

2 days ago