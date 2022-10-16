Connect with us

The Watcher Season 2 Release Updates

The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot
Image Credit: Netflix

If you’re still wondering what happened to Will Magnus in the latest installment of The Watcher, it’s time to find out! We’ve put together everything you need to know about a possible season 2, including insight into what could happen next.

A Netflix original series based on the true story of a family called the Broaddus Family. Some events didn’t occur in real life for the series, and their last name was changed.

The show follows the Brannocks, a family who begins to receive mysterious letters from someone calling themselves “The Watcher” after moving into what was supposed to be their dream home.

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in the leading roles of Nora and Dean Brannock. More of the cast includes Noma Dumezweni, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow, Richard Kind, Henry Hunter Hall, and Isabel Gravitt.

Is The Watcher season 2 happening?

Unfortunately, The Watcher season 2 is unlikely to happen. This is because the series typically consists of only one season, and the story is completed by the end of that season. If you watched The Watcher from beginning to end, you would know that the story wraps up in the final episode. There’s no chance for a second season to happen.

However, you could always check out some similar shows on Netflix. We recommend checking out the mystery-thriller series’ The Stranger, The Sinner, Stay Close, Clickbait, and Behind Her Eyes. You can also check out some of Ryan Murphy’s other content on Netflix, like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Prom, Ratched, and Hollywood.

