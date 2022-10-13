‘The Watcher’ Parents Guide: Is Netflix’s New Series Suitable for Kids? [Age Rating]

Netflix has dropped a new limited series by Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan titled The Watcher. But before you start binging the show, it’s important that you’re aware of the parent’s guide and age rating. Is the mystery-thriller series okay to watch with kids? Find out below!

The Watcher is a Netflix series that’s based on the true story of a family’s terrible experience of buying what was supposed to be their dream home in 2014. Only three days after purchasing the 657 Boulevard property in Westfield, New Jersey, they began receiving threatening letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher.” After one failed attempt, the family finally ended up selling the house far below what it originally cost.

The talented cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Noma Dumezweni, Yuko Torihara, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Richard Kind, and many others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So, is The Watcher a show the entire family can watch together? Below, you’ll find the parent’s guide and age rating.

The Watcher parents guide and age rating

Like many other Netflix original series, The Watcher is rated TV-MA. This means that the show is intended to be watched by mature and adult audiences only. It was given this age rating for strong language, violence, and smoking.

Based on the show’s plot, you can expect many frightening scenes. A clip in the trailer reveals dead bodies lying on the ground. The mystery-thriller series may not be suitable for ages 17 and under, and we suggest saving this show to watch when no children are around.

Take a look at the gripping trailer for a sneak peek of what’s to come in the series!