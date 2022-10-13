Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Parents Guide: Is Netflix’s New Series Suitable for Kids? [Age Rating]

Avatar photo

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has dropped a new limited series by Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan titled The Watcher. But before you start binging the show, it’s important that you’re aware of the parent’s guide and age rating. Is the mystery-thriller series okay to watch with kids? Find out below!

The Watcher is a Netflix series that’s based on the true story of a family’s terrible experience of buying what was supposed to be their dream home in 2014. Only three days after purchasing the 657 Boulevard property in Westfield, New Jersey, they began receiving threatening letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher.” After one failed attempt, the family finally ended up selling the house far below what it originally cost.

The talented cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Noma Dumezweni, Yuko Torihara, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Richard Kind, and many others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So, is The Watcher a show the entire family can watch together? Below, you’ll find the parent’s guide and age rating.

The Watcher parents guide and age rating

Like many other Netflix original series, The Watcher is rated TV-MA. This means that the show is intended to be watched by mature and adult audiences only. It was given this age rating for strong language, violence, and smoking.

Based on the show’s plot, you can expect many frightening scenes. A clip in the trailer reveals dead bodies lying on the ground. The mystery-thriller series may not be suitable for ages 17 and under, and we suggest saving this show to watch when no children are around.

Take a look at the gripping trailer for a sneak peek of what’s to come in the series!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

Did ‘The Watcher’ Send Letters to the New Jersey Family in Real Life?

From creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Netflix announced their newest thriller series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The Watcher stars Naomi Watts...

14 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Who Lives at 657 Boulevard Now?

Today, on October 13, Netflix debuts its true crime miniseries, The Watcher. This series follows the story of a family who received threatening letters...

18 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Series

Now is the perfect time to get hooked on another true crime story. The Watcher premieres this week and tells the true story of...

15 hours ago

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Netflix Release Official Trailer For Their New Horror

Get ready for all the horror you can handle!

September 29, 2022
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

The Watcher is an upcoming Netflix original series from the dynamic creative duo Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy. The Watcher is a limited series,...

September 10, 2022
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Netflix is releasing many new titles this September, and we’re excited about every single release. We were looking forward to the release of The...

September 10, 2022