‘The Super Mario Bros.’: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else we Know About the Nintendo Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a collaboration between Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto.
Miyamoto designed the 1983 arcade game Super Mario Bros. by Nintendo. The production was co-financed by Universal Pictures, and it will also release the movie to cinemas.
The animated movie will arrive at the theatres on Friday, April 7th, 2023, in North America, and fans in Japan will need to wait until Thursday, April 27th, 2023. The trailers indicate that the primary mission is to stop Bowser from taking over the fantastical world, and Mario, Peach, and Toad will team up to stop the fire-breathing Koopa.
Cast:-
Actor Chris Pratt has given his voice to Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie. However, this will be actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s first time voicing a character for a film. Here is the complete list of cast members:-
Chris Pratt as Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
Charlie Day as Luigi
Jack Black as Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Khary Payton as Penguin King,
Charles Martinet
Martinet has previously voiced both Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario video game series since 1992. He’s also been the voice of other characters like Wario and Waluigi. However, we don’t know about his role in the 2023 movie.
Behind the scenes:-
Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic take the lead. Matthew Fogel is responsible for writing the screenplay.
