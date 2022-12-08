‘The Super Mario Bros.’: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else we Know About the Nintendo Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a collaboration between Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto.

Miyamoto designed the 1983 arcade game Super Mario Bros. by Nintendo. The production was co-financed by Universal Pictures, and it will also release the movie to cinemas.

The animated movie will arrive at the theatres on Friday, April 7th, 2023, in North America, and fans in Japan will need to wait until Thursday, April 27th, 2023. The trailers indicate that the primary mission is to stop Bowser from taking over the fantastical world, and Mario, Peach, and Toad will team up to stop the fire-breathing Koopa.

Cast:-

Actor Chris Pratt has given his voice to Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie. However, this will be actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s first time voicing a character for a film. Here is the complete list of cast members:-

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Khary Payton as Penguin King,

Charles Martinet

Martinet has previously voiced both Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario video game series since 1992. He’s also been the voice of other characters like Wario and Waluigi. However, we don’t know about his role in the 2023 movie.



Behind the scenes:-

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic take the lead. Matthew Fogel is responsible for writing the screenplay.

