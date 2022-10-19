Connect with us

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast: Who’s in Netflix’s New Fantasy Movie?

Published

The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The School for Good and Evil finally drops on Netflix on October 19. It’s a movie about two close friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a battle between good and evil when they’re taken away to an enchanted school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

The fantasy film was directed by Paul Feig and written by David Magee. It’s also based on the 2013 book of the same name by Soman Chainani. The film is also known for being directed by Feig, who has been behind some of Hollywood’s most popular hits, including Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters. Additionally, Magee wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Now, who’s in the cast of the fantasy film? That’s no problem for us! Below you’ll find a list of all the actors in Netflix’s movies.

The School for Good and Evil cast guide

Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso
Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone
Sofia Wylie as Agatha
Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey
Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie
Laurence Fishburne as School Master
Jamie Flatters as Tedros

The School for Good and Evil arrives on Netflix on October 19.

