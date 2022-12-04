Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Resident’ Season 6 Episode 10: Release Date, Updates And More

Avatar photo

Published

The Resident Season 6, The Resident, The Resident new season
Image Credit: 20th Television

The 10th episode of the resident is about to release. The medical drama show follows the hardships and challenges of modern-day medicine and strategies.

Conrad Hawkins is one of the top medical professionals at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Charming and arrogant, Conrad prefers to use innovative strategies whenever possible and feels personally responsible for destroying the first-year residents’ romantic fantasies.

Dr Devon Pravesh is a true idealist who relies on his strong moral compass. But with Conrad’s help, he began to understand that medicine is a business. There will always be disappointments, whether lives are saved or lost.

In the previous episode, When Conrad comes to Chastain with a very low heart rate, Nick’s father, Kyle, finally sees Conrad after five years of no contact. The patient’s family ignores Billy’s advice to avoid surgery. Meanwhile, Cade musters up her courage to confront lan about his addiction, and Leela worries about Padma.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Conrad comes face to face with Nic’s dad when he comes into Chastain with an extremely low heart rate; Billie advises her patient against surgery, but the patient’s family ignores her recommendation.”

The tenth episode, titled ‘Family Day”, will premiere on December 6, 2022, on Fox at 9:00 PM ET. New episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

For more updates, please keep visiting our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Let the Right One In, Let the Right One In HULU, Let the Right One In Netflix, Let the Right One In plot Let the Right One In, Let the Right One In HULU, Let the Right One In Netflix, Let the Right One In plot

Entertainment

Let The Right One In Episode 9: Release Date, Updates And More

The release of episode 9 of Let The Right One In is very soon. The show features a father and a daughter who has...

6 mins ago
Heartland, Heartland cast, Heartland plot Heartland, Heartland cast, Heartland plot

Entertainment

Heartland Season 16 Episode 10: Release Date, Updates And More

Heartland Season 16 Episode 10 is supposed to air soon. The last episode of the ninth season premiered just a few days ago, and...

6 hours ago
The Tetris Murders, The Tetris Murders discovery, The Tetris Murders episode 1 The Tetris Murders, The Tetris Murders discovery, The Tetris Murders episode 1

Entertainment

The Tetris Murders Episode 1 To 3: Release Date, Updates And More

In this series, Sandra Brown and the Palo Alto Police Department reexamine the scene and again verify the evidence to provide their views. This...

6 hours ago
Fate: The Winx Saga star Danny Griffin age, Fate: The Winx Saga, Danny Griffin, Danny Griffin plot Fate: The Winx Saga star Danny Griffin age, Fate: The Winx Saga, Danny Griffin, Danny Griffin plot

Entertainment

Brian’s Comments on ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 3 Cancellation News

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 has been cancelled. This news was shocking for the fans expecting a release date and hoping to see...

6 hours ago
Tulsa King, Tulsa King plot, Tulsa King cast, Tulsa King sunopsis Tulsa King, Tulsa King plot, Tulsa King cast, Tulsa King sunopsis

Entertainment

‘Tulsa King’ Episode 4: Cast, Release Date, And More

This week, Tulsa King, the latest series from Paramount, will air a new episode, Tulsa King Episode 4. Cast Of The Show Tulsa King,...

6 hours ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane season 2 part 1 Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane season 2 part 1

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane’: Is KPOC A Real News Station?

Firefly Lane season 2, part 1, is streaming on Netflix. Those who have already watched all nine episodes of part 1 are left with...

6 hours ago

Entertainment

Does Johnny Die In ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2?

Firefly Lane season 1 concludes with some significant cliffhangers concerning Tully, Kate, and Johnny. We were not just left to wonder about what happened...

6 hours ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

Does Marah come out in Firefly Lane season 2, part 1?

Yes, but Marah didn’t come out by choice. Marah was forced to do so because of Kate. After Kate receives Sean’s advice, she picks...

6 hours ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane new season Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane new season

Entertainment

Do Johnny And Kate Get Back Together In ‘Firefly Lane Season 2’ (Spoilers)

In Firefly Lane season 1, Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson) ultimately admit their mutual attraction and start hooking up in...

7 hours ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane season 2 part 1 Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane season 2 part 1

Entertainment

Firefly Lane Season 2 Soundtrack: All The Songs Featured

Firefly Lane season 2, part 1, has a fantastic soundtrack. This second season is set in three different periods- 1975, 1985, and 2004. The...

7 hours ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date, Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date,

Entertainment

Do ‘Danny And Tully’ End Up Together In Firefly Lane Season 2?

No, Tully and Danny do not end up together. We saw Danny in the 1985 timeline, where Tully and Kate are working at KPOC,...

7 hours ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

Why Did Kate And Tully Stop being Friends In Firefly Lane? (Spoilers)

One of the greatest mysteries in the first season of Firefly Lane is – why Tully and Kate stopped being friends after 30 years....

7 hours ago