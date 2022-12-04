‘The Resident’ Season 6 Episode 10: Release Date, Updates And More

The 10th episode of the resident is about to release. The medical drama show follows the hardships and challenges of modern-day medicine and strategies.

Conrad Hawkins is one of the top medical professionals at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Charming and arrogant, Conrad prefers to use innovative strategies whenever possible and feels personally responsible for destroying the first-year residents’ romantic fantasies.

Dr Devon Pravesh is a true idealist who relies on his strong moral compass. But with Conrad’s help, he began to understand that medicine is a business. There will always be disappointments, whether lives are saved or lost.

In the previous episode, When Conrad comes to Chastain with a very low heart rate, Nick’s father, Kyle, finally sees Conrad after five years of no contact. The patient’s family ignores Billy’s advice to avoid surgery. Meanwhile, Cade musters up her courage to confront lan about his addiction, and Leela worries about Padma.

The tenth episode, titled ‘Family Day”, will premiere on December 6, 2022, on Fox at 9:00 PM ET. New episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

