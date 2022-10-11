Connect with us

‘The Midnight Club’ Star ‘Iman Benson’ Instagram, Age, Height, And More

Iman Benson, Iman Benson bio, Iman Benson age, Iman Benson height
Image Credit: Netflix

The wait has finally ended. The Midnight Club is available on Netflix! We were blown away by the stellar cast introduced in the Netflix adaptation of intellectual Christopher Pike’s popular book series.

Ilonka Benson is 18 years old, and her dreams of attending Stanford University are put on hold when she is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

But after moving into a hospice for young people also diagnosed with terminal illnesses, a dark and terrifying mystery unfolds. Here’s everything you need to know about The Midnight Club’s Iman Benson.

Iman Benson age

She was born on June 25, 2000, and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. The Ilonka actress is 22 years old.

Iman Benson’s height

The up-and-coming actress stands at 5’7, according to her official page on IMDb.

Is Iman Benson on Instagram?

To make it easy to find actors’ official social media accounts, we’ve compiled all of Iman Benson’s links on both Instagram and Twitter – you’ll find her links below. So if you want to be a follower, click on the following and follow. If you want to give her a follow, you can find her under the handle @imanbenson on both social media platforms.

For the moment, it doesn’t seem like the actress has a public TikTok.

Iman Benson roles

Iman Benson has proven her star power in numerous TV roles. She began acting in 2016 and has been featured in popular shows such as (REDACTED) (2021), Alexa & Katie (2020), #BlackAF (2020), Suits (2019), Station 19 (2018), and Uncle Beck (2016).

