‘The Good Nurse’: How was Charles Cullen Finally Caught?

After being released in select theaters on October 19, The Good Nurse finally arrives on Netflix on October 26, and subscribers are ready to see the thriller film for themselves. The movie is based on a true story and follows Amy Loughren, the heroic nurse who helped take down and put behind bars one of the most prolific serial killers in America, Charles Cullen.

Charles Cullen had a difficult childhood. After his parents died, he suffered depression and attempted suicide many times. While serving in the military, he was medically discharged after unspecified incidents. He then attended Mountainside Hospital’s nursing school, where he was named president of his class. After graduating in 1986, he began working in the burn unit at Saint Barnabas Medical Center (his first murder) and married Adrianne Baum that same year. They had two daughters together before filing for divorce in 1993.

How was Charles Cullen finally caught?

Charles was arrested on December 12, 2003, at a restaurant with Amy Loughren. According to People, Amy joined the police to take down Charles after she was shown a list of drugs he had stolen from the intensive care unit. Based on the records, Amy knew this wasn’t right and believed it was her job to help stop Charles before he could hurt or kill more people.

Without getting into the details, she knew the police would eventually find him and arrested him. On the day of the arrest, Amy was assigned by the police to meet with Charles at a restaurant while wearing a wire to record their conversation. The plan was for her to get Charles to confess to his crimes so they could arrest him. Although potentially, he might not admit during their recorded conversation, there was still enough evidence for a probable cause of an arrest.