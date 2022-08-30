T.V. Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix U.K. in September [Full List]

It’s been a busy Summer for Netflix U.K. for both new departures and arrivals, and sadly, it’s going to be another busy month of some of your favourite titles leaving Netflix.

Here is the complete list of T.V. shows and movies leaving Netflix U.K. in September

September 1st

They’ve Gotta Have Us (2018)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Todo Sobre El Asado (2016)

War Dogs (2016)

Zodiac (2007)

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

Alive (1993)

All at Sea (2010)

Rocco (2016)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Set Up (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Anaconda (1997)

Blow (2001)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

Carbon (2018)

The Conjuring (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

The Distinguished Citizen (2016)

Cemetary Junction (2010)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Me (4 Seasons)

The Dream Catchers (2009)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Elena (2012)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

The Equalizer (2014)

Exit Wounds (2001)

Gone Girl (2014)

The Great Raid (2005)

The Guardian Brothers (2016)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

The Internship (2013)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Heidi (1 Season)

Her (2013)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Homefront (2013)

The Hustle (2019)

In Time (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Justice in the City (2012)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

The Last Shaman (2016)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Olmo & the Seagull (2014)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

The Lost Brother (2017)

Love and Shukla (2017)

Manoranjan (1974)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Space Dandy (2 Seasons)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sudden (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Mujrim (1989)

My Summer Prince (2016)

Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)

The Notebook (2004)

Old School (2003)

Petit Ours Brun (1 Season)

Snatch (2000)

Sohni Mahiwai (1984)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Armored (2009)

The Bang Bang Club (2010)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)

September 2nd

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Poacher (2018)

Uncover (2019)

Justice (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

Monkey Twins (1 Season) – Netflix Original Removal

Black Books (3 Seasons)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

September 4th

A Champion Heart (2018)

Staged (Season 1)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

Enemy Lines (2020)

September 5th

The Dawn Wall (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

September 6th

All About Love (2017)

The Informer (2019)

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

September 8th

Warrior (2011)

Apaches (2016)

The Handmaiden (2016)

September 9th

L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

September 11th

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

September 13th

Baby Mamas (2018)

It Chapter Two (2019)

September 15th

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Fall of the Krays (2016)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Revenant (2015)

U Want Me 2 Kill Him? (2013)

Sample This (2012)

Schumacher (2021) – Netflix Original Removal

Stardust (2007)

Jump (2009)

Man on Fire (2004)

Robert the Bruce (2019)

Robot Overlords (2014)

Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014)

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story (2017)

Rise of the Krays (2015)

September 16th

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Misfits (Seasons 1-5)

September 17th

Ad Vitam (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

September 18th

Body Cam (2020)

Diamond City (2019)

Skylines (2020)

The Witch (2015)

September 19th

Papillon (2017)

September 20th

Corporate Animals (2019)

Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. (2014)

September 23rd

Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)

September 24th

The Bar (2017)

VeggieTales in the House (2016) – Netflix Original Removal

September 25th

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

September 26th

Man of Steel (2013)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

September 27th

The Kitchen (2019)

September 28th

Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna (2019)