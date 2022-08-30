T.V. Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix U.K. in September [Full List]

It’s been a busy Summer for Netflix U.K. for both new departures and arrivals, and sadly, it’s going to be another busy month of some of your favourite titles leaving Netflix.
Here is the complete list of T.V. shows and movies leaving Netflix U.K. in September
September 1st
They’ve Gotta Have Us (2018)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Todo Sobre El Asado (2016)
War Dogs (2016)
Zodiac (2007)
Aakhri Adaalat (1988)
Alive (1993)
All at Sea (2010)
Rocco (2016)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Set Up (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
Anaconda (1997)
Blow (2001)
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)
Carbon (2018)
The Conjuring (2013)
Cujo (1983)
Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
The Distinguished Citizen (2016)
Cemetary Junction (2010)
Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)
Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)
Chicago Me (4 Seasons)
The Dream Catchers (2009)
Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)
Elena (2012)
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)
The Equalizer (2014)
Exit Wounds (2001)
Gone Girl (2014)
The Great Raid (2005)
The Guardian Brothers (2016)
The Guns of Navarone (1961)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
The Internship (2013)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Heidi (1 Season)
Her (2013)
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
Homefront (2013)
The Hustle (2019)
In Time (2011)
Just Go With It (2011)
Justice in the City (2012)
Khoon Khoon (1973)
The Last Shaman (2016)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
The Legend of Hercules (2014)
Olmo & the Seagull (2014)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
The Lost Brother (2017)
Love and Shukla (2017)
Manoranjan (1974)
Monte Carlo (2011)
Space Dandy (2 Seasons)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Sudden (2013)
That’s My Boy (2012)
Mujrim (1989)
My Summer Prince (2016)
Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)
The Notebook (2004)
Old School (2003)
Petit Ours Brun (1 Season)
Snatch (2000)
Sohni Mahiwai (1984)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Armored (2009)
The Bang Bang Club (2010)
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)
September 2nd
Baxu and the Giants (2019)
Poacher (2018)
Uncover (2019)
Justice (2017) – Netflix Original Removal
Monkey Twins (1 Season) – Netflix Original Removal
Black Books (3 Seasons)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
September 4th
A Champion Heart (2018)
Staged (Season 1)
The Lost Okoroshi (2019)
Enemy Lines (2020)
September 5th
The Dawn Wall (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
September 6th
All About Love (2017)
The Informer (2019)
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)
September 8th
Warrior (2011)
Apaches (2016)
The Handmaiden (2016)
September 9th
L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
September 11th
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
September 13th
Baby Mamas (2018)
It Chapter Two (2019)
September 15th
A Nice Girl Like You (2020)
Fall of the Krays (2016)
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
The Revenant (2015)
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? (2013)
Sample This (2012)
Schumacher (2021) – Netflix Original Removal
Stardust (2007)
Jump (2009)
Man on Fire (2004)
Robert the Bruce (2019)
Robot Overlords (2014)
Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014)
Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story (2017)
Rise of the Krays (2015)
September 16th
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Along Came a Spider (2001)
Misfits (Seasons 1-5)
September 17th
Ad Vitam (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
September 18th
Body Cam (2020)
Diamond City (2019)
Skylines (2020)
The Witch (2015)
September 19th
Papillon (2017)
September 20th
Corporate Animals (2019)
Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. (2014)
September 23rd
Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)
September 24th
The Bar (2017)
VeggieTales in the House (2016) – Netflix Original Removal
September 25th
Zulu Man in Japan (2019)
September 26th
Man of Steel (2013)
The Emoji Movie (2017)
September 27th
The Kitchen (2019)
September 28th
Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna (2019)