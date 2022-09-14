‘Sins of Our Mother’: Where is Lori Vallow’s Son Colby Ryan Now?

Netflix’s newest docuseries is a three-episode true crime series. Sins of Our Mother tells the story of Lori Vallow and the disappearance of her two children. The two kids, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow were tragically murdered. But who did it, and why are the crime very complicated?

In 2020, Tylee was found dead at 16, and J. J., only seven years old, was found near her in the same state. Sins of Our Mother follows what led to this tragedy and how it all unfolded. Vallow is waiting for her trial date after being accused of murdering her children, and her husband, Chad Daybell, is also awaiting his trial date for the same charge.

The docuseries includes interviews with Colby Ryan, Vallow’s only living child. He couldn’t remember not seeing his mom for a long time before he and her other five children were murdered. What does he do now? Is he helping his mom as she prepares for trial?

Where is Lori Vallow’s son Colby Ryan now?

Ryan expressed a sense of loss in his life due to the death of his siblings, and he criticized his mother’s actions in Sins of Our Mother. He also experienced controversy as he was arrested in Arizona earlier this month on charges of sexual assault. The 26-year-old is accused of raping his wife, from whom he is separated. This week, TODAY reports that the charges against Ryan have been dropped. This is not the follow-up news we were expecting from the family.