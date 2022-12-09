Connect with us

‘Shark Tank’ Season 14 Episode 9: Release Date, Preview and Where to Watch

Shark Tank Season 14, Shark Tank Season 14 hulu, Shark Tank new season, Shark Tank
Image Credit: HULU

The business reality tv show Shark tank season 14 is currently airing on ABC. The show focuses on entrepreneurship and innovative ideas of those who come to pitch to a panel of shark tanks to invest in their business. It is an American show, but it is actually inspired by a Japanese show called Dragon’s Den.

In episode 8, we saw the first Entrepreneurs coming in. They sell their Hummingbird Eater mask, HummViewer. This product has a very high ability to attract hummingbirds. John and Joan Creed are a couple from Loveland, Colorado, who owns both the product and the company. This is an excellent tool for all birders who love understanding new bird and species concepts.

A second company emerged, Slimey Honey. John and O’Leary were keen to invest in the deal, and they even offered him a $150,000 deal for his 20% stake in the company. Slimey Honey owner Mark Lin finally singled out his Daymond. All four-pitch appearances in that episode were able to close the deals with the sharks.

Episode 9 of Shark Tank season 14 will air on ABC on December 9, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. New episodes are dropping weekly on Fridays, and the entire series is available to stream on Hulu.

