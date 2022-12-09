‘Shark Tank’ Season 14 Episode 9: Release Date, Preview and Where to Watch

The business reality tv show Shark tank season 14 is currently airing on ABC. The show focuses on entrepreneurship and innovative ideas of those who come to pitch to a panel of shark tanks to invest in their business. It is an American show, but it is actually inspired by a Japanese show called Dragon’s Den.

In episode 8, we saw the first Entrepreneurs coming in. They sell their Hummingbird Eater mask, HummViewer. This product has a very high ability to attract hummingbirds. John and Joan Creed are a couple from Loveland, Colorado, who owns both the product and the company. This is an excellent tool for all birders who love understanding new bird and species concepts.

A second company emerged, Slimey Honey. John and O’Leary were keen to invest in the deal, and they even offered him a $150,000 deal for his 20% stake in the company. Slimey Honey owner Mark Lin finally singled out his Daymond. All four-pitch appearances in that episode were able to close the deals with the sharks.

Episode 9 of Shark Tank season 14 will air on ABC on December 9, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. New episodes are dropping weekly on Fridays, and the entire series is available to stream on Hulu.

