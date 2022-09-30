‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Release Date Update: What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s most hit fantasy shows is returning for another season. Shadow and Bone premiered in April 2021 and was an instant hit for fans of that genre. Fans got to see the protagonist Alina Starkov, a young woman who realizes she has special powers that can save the world.

Netflix declared that the second season of Shadow and Bone was officially in the works soon after the series premiered. Fans have been waiting for it to release since then.

The TUDUM event on September 24th gave some pretty exciting news about the next installment, including the new cast members.

It was also confirmed that Shadow and Bone season 2 would come to Netflix.

Shadow and Bone season 2 started filming in January 2022 and ended in June 2022. Generally, Netflix shows require at least six months in post-production until their release, and this season might take a bit longer because of the number of special effects used. Season 2 might require eight months in post-production, so February 2023 can be considered a potential release date.

Post-production can take less time than that, and Netflix could release Shadow and Bone season 2 in January 2023. The streamer also has a big title ready for February, and March 2023 with the two-part release of You season 4. So, they could also delay it until April 2023 to release Shadow and Bone‘s sophomore season.

