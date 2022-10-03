‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Is the New Season Returning to Netflix in October?

A Netflix spokesperson says, “Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022.” It’s been a long time since we learned there would be a fourth season, but it looks like the wait for new episodes continues.

Fans of the show, Sex Education, are wondering when we’ll be reunited with the show’s characters. Here’s what you need to know about Season Four.

There is currently no release date for the next season of this Netflix show, but it will be announced soon. It’s been confirmed that filming for the next season has started.

Jim Howick, who plays Colin in A Series of Unfortunate Events, said the show is expected to film through February 2023. The exact return date will be unknown, but it may still be a while.

We guess that Netflix will release season four of Sex Education in September 2023. This speculation is based on the fact that season three came out in September 2021, but we’re not confirming this with certainty because the official release date could look completely different.

But in other news, Sex Education has lost and gained some actors for season 4. Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rakhee Thakrar have exited the show. Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham and newcomers Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Reda Elazouar, Anthony Lexa, Bella Maclean, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua are joining the cast.