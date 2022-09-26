‘Rosaline’ Cast: Who’s in the New Hulu Romantic Comedy?

This new romantic comedy recounts the famous love story of Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Rosaline. Rosaline was Romeo’s ex and Juliet’s cousin. She was Heartbroken after learning about their romance. So she begins to scheme up ways to separate the new couple. That’s what she needs to do to get her man back. Will she be able to do it?

The story and idea of this film is a unique take on the story, as we all know. There have been many adaptations and retellings of Romeo and Juliet, but nothing like this. In a time when it can sometimes be tough to find a unique show or movie, this is a fresh take that fans are excited to see.

The movie is based on the book When You Were Mine by author Rebecca Serle. The screenplay was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with director Karen Maine working behind the camera.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine are producers, with Kaitlin Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris, and Becca Edelman working behind the scenes as executive producers.

The list of cast members and their roles are given below:

Kaitlyn Dever as Rosaline

Isabela Merced as Juliet

Kyle Allen as Romeo

Sean Teale as Dario

Minnie Driver as Rosaline’s Nurse

Bradley Whitford

Christopher McDonald

Spencer Stevenson

